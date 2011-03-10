Agnes Fischer: Getting to Know Ryan Reynolds's New Gal

Two months after they announced their split after more than two years of marriage, Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson are both moving on – but with very different types of people.

Johansson has been spending time with Hollywood heavyweight and activist Sean Penn, while Reynolds has been spotted getting cozy with a more low-profile lady, model Agnes Fischer.

Reynolds, 35, and Fischer were recently seen together in South Africa, where he’s filming Safe House. And while Fischer is relatively unknown, the size-six German model has an impressive resumé. Here are 5 things to know about her.

She’s Diverse

The 5’8″ blonde has been in ads for Bebe, Reebok, Sure deodorant and Adidas sportswear. She also graced the cover of Shape magazine in 2007, the U.K.’s Health & Fitness magazine the following year, and has appeared on several covers of South Africa’s Runner’s World magazine.

She’s Outdoorsy

Fischer stays in tip-top shape by participating many sports. “I do running, cycling (race & mountain bike), scuba-diving, climbing, snowboarding, skiing, inline-skating, yoga, aerobics,” she writes on her Web site.

She’s Been Banned by MTV

Reynolds isn’t the first celebrity to brush elbows with Fischer. Last year, the model appeared in 30 Seconds to Mars’s 13-minute bondage-themed music video for “Hurricane,” which was banned by MTV in December for being too explicit. In the video, Fischer stabs, handcuffs and kisses Shannon Leto, brother of the band’s lead singer Jared Leto.

She’s a Small-Town Girl

The beauty often works winters as a model in South Africa – where she was spotted with Reynolds – but Fischer is German, born in the small Bavarian town of Furth im Wald (population only 9,045).

She’s a Pisces

Fischer reportedly turns 25 this week, on Friday, March 11.

As for Fischer and Reynolds, reps have yet to comment on their relationship.

