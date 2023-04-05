Adrienne Bailon Owns This 'Easy Breezy' Lounge Set in 3 Colors, and She's Considering Buying a 4th

WhenAdrienne Bailon loves an outfit, she stocks up.

While discussing her partnership with Bounty with PEOPLE, the E! News host revealed that she recently bought three colors of the same two-piece lounge set from Amazon, and she's considering snagging a fourth. Bailon debuted the "easy, breezy" look — Kelly green pleated pants and a matching button-down shirt — on Instagram. She threw the set over a black bikini while visiting Puerto Rico with husband Israel Houghton and their seven-month-old son, Ever.

Bailon owns the "lightweight" two-piece set, which is on sale starting at $28, in green, white, and orange, and she's thinking about adding the blue version to her closet, too.

"People think 'vacation' and they think you have to be half-naked," the first-time mom shared. "But I was like, 'not my vibes currently.' I wanted to be covered up but I didn't want to be dying of heat, so it was perfect — so breathable and easy."

Amazon

Buy It! Creaion Pleated Pants and Button-Down Shirt Set in Green, $27.66 (orig. $36.88); amazon.com

Although the Cheetah Girls star wore the lounge set with a swimsuit, she says you can "dress it up or down," even for dinner out "with a little heel." Thanks to its lightweight fabric and bright color options, this set has all the makings of a go-to summer ensemble, paired with sandals for picnics or sneakers for brunch.

Amazon

Buy It! Creaion Pleated Pants and Button-Down Shirt Set in Orange, $28.66 (orig. $36.88); amazon.com

Bailon also nabbed some vacation essentials for Ever on Amazon prior to their trip, including his swim trunks and reusable swim diapers, which she called "a definite must." In fact, the former co-host of The Real says she buys "everything" at Amazon, going so far as to dub herself an "Amazon-obsessed person," who buys things "in bulk" to limit the amount of packages she receives.

Amazon

Buy It! Bulingna Baby Boys Swim Shorts, $4.98–$12.98; amazon.com

Something else Bailon stocks up on? Bounty paper towels. As a new mom dealing with "3 a.m. milk spills and blowout diaper moments," she leans on the tried-and-true brand, which she has partnered with, for consistent cleanups. "Now, if [Ever] is done eating, he will actually push the bottle away himself," she explained with a laugh. When his bottle inevitably falls on the floor and spills, Bailon says Bounty's absorbent design makes wiping it up easier.

Amazon

Buy It! Bounty Paper Towels, 8 Rolls, $19.71 (orig. $24.42); amazon.com

Bailon welcomed Ever via surrogate in August after struggling to conceive, so she says she "stays in gratitude" that she gets to have the experiences she "prayed for" — spills and all. "In the midst of craziness and messes, I'm just so grateful that I get to be on this motherhood journey."

