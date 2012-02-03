10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Reese Witherspoon's great fear – a Bieber remake, plus more from Ryan Reynolds, Adele and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Everett; Inset: Isabella Conway/Broadimage

"Would he be playing me, or is he playing Mark Wahlberg?"
Reese Witherspoon, addressing rumors that Justin Bieber wants to remake her 1996 thriller Fear, to MTV

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Gene Young/Splash News Online

"I am that girl who will sit outside your house in a car at night. And I mean that in a sort of good-committed way, not a psycho-irritant."
Bride-to-be Drew Barrymore, who "loves being in love," to USA Today

3 of 10

Credit: G Tres/Splash News Online

"I'm glad I was your first. If it had to be anyone, it was an apologetic Canadian."
Ryan Reynolds, ribbing Safe House co-star Denzel Washington, who says Reynolds gave him his first black eye

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Retna/Corbis

"It's almost as laughable as accusing Fox News of being news."
Miss Piggy, snickering about Fox Business Network's accusations that The Muppets is anti-oil propaganda for kids, at a U.K. press conference

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times/Polaris

"I triple-Spanx."
The Help's Octavia Spencer, who layers on the body-shaping undergarments before hitting the red carpet, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

6 of 10

Credit: Amelie Mucci/Splash News Online

"So the rock climbing was a ruse to try and have me Punk'd. Nice try, MTV. It'll take more than a live bear destroying my car to fool NPH."
Neil Patrick Harris, boasting about his prank-detecting skills, on Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Matt Sayles/AP

"Ima be, Ima be singing at the Grammys."
– Six-time Grammy nominee Adele, announcing her first post-surgery performance with a lyrical sampling from The Black Eyed Peas, on Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Everett; Getty (2)

"It's like Scarface meets Anna Wintour."
Rose Byrne, on her bangin' bob, to PEOPLE

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: 310 Pix

"I love that people don't know me. I was just at the airport, [and] there's a guy with a camera asking me a couple of questions. I get into my car and I hear him say to someone else, 'I don't know ... Kate Walsh?' So that's the stage I'm in right now."
Oscar-nominated The Help star Jessica Chastain, on being mistaken for other famous redheads, to EW

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Elisabetta Villa/Getty

"The Super Bowl is kind of like the holiest of holy in America. I'm going to come in halfway between the church experience and … deliver a sermon."
– This year's halftime performer Madonna, on Anderson
Last Week's Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso