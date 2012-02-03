10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Would he be playing me, or is he playing Mark Wahlberg?"
– Reese Witherspoon, addressing rumors that Justin Bieber wants to remake her 1996 thriller Fear, to MTV
"I am that girl who will sit outside your house in a car at night. And I mean that in a sort of good-committed way, not a psycho-irritant."
– Bride-to-be Drew Barrymore, who "loves being in love," to USA Today
"I'm glad I was your first. If it had to be anyone, it was an apologetic Canadian."
– Ryan Reynolds, ribbing Safe House co-star Denzel Washington, who says Reynolds gave him his first black eye
"It's almost as laughable as accusing Fox News of being news."
– Miss Piggy, snickering about Fox Business Network's accusations that The Muppets is anti-oil propaganda for kids, at a U.K. press conference
"I triple-Spanx."
– The Help's Octavia Spencer, who layers on the body-shaping undergarments before hitting the red carpet, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"So the rock climbing was a ruse to try and have me Punk'd. Nice try, MTV. It'll take more than a live bear destroying my car to fool NPH."
– Neil Patrick Harris, boasting about his prank-detecting skills, on Twitter
"Ima be, Ima be singing at the Grammys."
– Six-time Grammy nominee Adele, announcing her first post-surgery performance with a lyrical sampling from The Black Eyed Peas, on Twitter
"It's like Scarface meets Anna Wintour."
– Rose Byrne, on her bangin' bob, to PEOPLE
"I love that people don't know me. I was just at the airport, [and] there's a guy with a camera asking me a couple of questions. I get into my car and I hear him say to someone else, 'I don't know ... Kate Walsh?' So that's the stage I'm in right now."
– Oscar-nominated The Help star Jessica Chastain, on being mistaken for other famous redheads, to EW
"The Super Bowl is kind of like the holiest of holy in America. I'm going to come in halfway between the church experience and … deliver a sermon."
– This year's halftime performer Madonna, on Anderson
