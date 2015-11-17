Adele Explains How She 'Did a Kim Kardashian' West and 'Broke the Internet'

What do Adele and Kim Kardashian West have in common?

They both broke the Internet, jokes Adele.

“I did a Kim Kardashian,” says the singer, 27, while discussing the massive cultural impact of her single “Hello” in an interview with Canadian entertainment TV show etalk.

The hitmaker continues, “Thank god it wasn’t with my ass. It would’ve actually broke the internet if it was my bum!”

(Of course, Adele is referring to Kardashian’s viral photo shoot for Paper magazine, in which the reality star, 35, revealed her famous derriere last November.)

Adele dropped a special surprise of her own on Tuesday, debuting a performance video for "When We Were Young," a new song from her forthcoming album 25, out Friday. (Preorder here.)

The set marks a new chapter for the Grammy winner, who says she’s not as focused on penning breakup anthems after settling down with boyfriend Simon Konecki and giving birth to son Angelo, 3.

“25 is about how I make myself feel as opposed to how a horrible boyfriend makes me feel,” she tells etalk. “So this record is all about myself and it’s about yearning for myself, and for my friends and for my childhood and stuff like that. It’s a bit frightening. I’m only ever going to be an adult now. I’m not going to be a kid again.”

Adele is set to tease her new songs when she takes the stage at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday. NBC will broadcast the U.S. concert special on Dec. 14.