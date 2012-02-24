10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

If the shoe fits, Justin Theroux will breakdance! Plus, more from Adele, Emma Watson and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"If I don't have my breakin' shoes, I don't breakdance."
Justin Theroux, whose girlfriend Jennifer Aniston thoughtfully sent over his fancy footwear for an impromptu performance, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

2

Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty

"Going into my 40s I want my boobs where they were when I was 17."
Academy Award nominee Octavia Spencer, revealing her post-Oscar gift to herself – a boob job, to Parade

3

Credit: Joel Ryan/AP

"You're going to cut me off?!"
Music darling Adele, flipping the bird after her acceptance speech was cut short at the Brit Awards

4

Credit: Lewis Jacobs/NBC; Inset: Lewis Jacobs/NBC

"Adam is my boy. Christina is my girl. Cee Lo is my dog and Blake is almost like my brother. We just have different Moms."
American Idol's Randy Jackson, showing love to his competitors from The Voice, on Ellen

5

Credit: Courtesy Comedy Central

"I'm sure you felt the same way I do when I'm in a room with no mirrors."
Stephen Colbert, returning to The Colbert Report after his abrupt hiatus last week because of his 91-year-old mom's health

6

Credit: Tim Rooke/Rex USA

"Call me."
Reese Witherspoon, reaching out to her girl crush, the Duchess of Cambridge, on Ellen

7

Credit: Karen Neal/ABC

"The guy doesn't even wear makeup on camera which impressed me – and depressed me at the same time."
Jimmy Kimmel, on his crush, George Clooney, who will appear in the late night host's post-Oscars movie parody, to PEOPLE

8

Credit: Veronica Summers/Splash News Online

"For most of my 20s, I looked like I was 12. Now that I'm pushing 40, I guess I look closer to…15? It must be my macrobiotic diet. Oh, wait, except that I don't have one of those."
Revenge's 39-year-old breakout star Gabriel Mann, on his boyish good looks, to PEOPLE

9

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

"I had journalists asking me if this meant I was coming out, if I was a lesbian now."
Emma Watson, recalling the initial reception to her cropped do, to the U.K.'s Independent

10

Credit: Warner Bros/Shooting Star

"And gee, weren't we lucky to have her?"
Kevin Costner, remembering Bodyguard costar Whitney Houston, at the singer's funeral
By Christie Larusso