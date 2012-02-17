10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"In Australia, we used to always watch Harold amp Kumar Go to White Castle. I didn't know it was a real place. Epic."
– The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth, disappointedly adding that "the movie was better than the burgers," to Details
"'I need to know what a d-bag is.'"
– Reese Witherspoon, sharing hilarious things her Southern mom says, on The Late Show with David Letterman
"I love 'The Bush and The Tush.' You can't do much better than that."
– Khloé Kardashian, who would neither confirm nor deny rumors that big sis Kim is dating former flame Reggie Bush, to Ryan Seacrest on his KISS-FM radio show
"I'm done with being a bitter witch."
– Grammys' golden girl Adele, sharing her plans to "never writing a breakup record again," to Vogue
"I don't drink blood, and last time I looked in the mirror I had a reflection."
– Nicolas Cage, addressing rumors that he's a time-traveling vampire whose image was captured in a Civil War-era photo for sale on eBay, on The Late Show
"If people spent as much time thinking about the genocides going on in Africa and around the world as they do the shoes that actors wear to after-parties, the world would be a much more peaceful environment."
– The Descendants' Shailene Woodley, responding to criticism for wearing barefoot running shoes to a Golden Globes afterparty, to New York magazine
"If you have to make a song called 'Stupid Hoe,' you must be a stupid hoe."
– Lil' Kim, voicing her disapproval of Nicki Minaj's bizarre antics, on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live
"You can't be a buzz-kill just because your teeth won't stop chattering and the medic has this awful look on his face because your body temperature won't stabilize."
– Michelle Williams, disclosing the not-so-sexy details of her skinny-dipping scene in My Week with Marilyn, to the Los Angeles Times
"A few people have walked up to the guy next to me and said, 'Welcome, Mr. Affleck.'"
– Ben Affleck, whose star power doesn’t seem to reach the parts of Africa he travels to for his charitable organization, Eastern Congo Initiative, to PEOPLE
"We welcome you to share in our joy."
– Beyoncé and Jay-Z, introducing their baby girl Blue Ivy, on Tumblr
Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >