"We are all over the moon," a family source tells PEOPLE of the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Simon Konecki

Adele is officially rolling in the diapers!

The British singing sensation, 24, is now Mum to a new baby boy, a family source confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We are all over the moon,” the source says.

In June, Adele posted a message on her web site announcing that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Simon Konecki.

“Obviously we’re over the moon and very excited but please respect our privacy at this precious time,” she wrote at the time.