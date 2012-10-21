Adele and Boyfriend Simon Konecki Welcome a Baby Boy
"We are all over the moon," a family source tells PEOPLE of the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Simon Konecki
Adele is officially rolling in the diapers!
The British singing sensation, 24, is now Mum to a new baby boy, a family source confirms to PEOPLE.
“We are all over the moon,” the source says.
In June, Adele posted a message on her web site announcing that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Simon Konecki.
“Obviously we’re over the moon and very excited but please respect our privacy at this precious time,” she wrote at the time.
Even as the Grammy winner thrilled fans with the recent release of new material, the James Bond theme song “Skyfall,” Adele was “totally laying low and nesting,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “She is just thrilled [about becoming a mom].”