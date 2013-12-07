Adele and Simon Konecki Enjoy Date Night at a Private Lady Gaga Concert

"They were gently affectionate," a source tells PEOPLE of the chanteuse's night out with Konecki

Date night!

Adele and her love, Simon Konecki, took a night off from baby duty to watch fellow musical diva Lady Gaga perform an intimate set at Annabel’s, a members-only club, in London Friday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a bun, the “Someone Like You” singer, 25, snuck into the Belvedere Vodka-sponsored event through a back door with Konecki, 39, a source tells PEOPLE.

The starry audience included Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne, Suki Waterhouse and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, but the couple spent some extra time mingling with Sting and designer Philip Treacy while enjoying dinner in the back of the room.

“Her skin was radiant and she seemed very happy to be out,” adds the source. “Simon kissed Adele on the cheek and had his arm around her waist at many times of the night.”

Lady Gaga performed her hits “Artpop,” “Poker Face,” “Dope” and “Do What U Want” at the intimate bash.