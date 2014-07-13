Adam Levine Opens Up About His Wedding Plans

Adam Levine doesn’t have time for cold feet.

Just a few weeks before his wedding to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, the busy groom-to-be, 35, is earning applause for his performance as a rising singer-songwriter in the new romance Begin Again and gearing up for another season of NBC’s The Voice, which just announced the addition of new coaches Pharrell Williams and Gwen Stefani.

The Maroon 5 frontman – and PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive – sat down to talk about his acting debut, the furor over his recent blond hair (calm down: It’s gone) and his final days of bachelorhood.

“It’s very busy and chaotic, and a lot of really amazing things are going on in my life,” he says.

“For me to not embrace that would be foolish and exhausting. It’s just fun. All I can say is it just feels right.”