The New Darth Vader? Adam Driver in Talks to Play Villain in Star Wars: Episode VII

Girls star Adam Driver could go from bad boyfriend to evil superpower.

The 30-year-old is in talks to play a villain in Star Wars: Episode VII, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. Driver’s potential character is said to be the Darth Vader-like baddie of the franchise’s upcoming film.

This is the latest casting news from the secretive Star Wars project. Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher are all rumored to return for the movie and reprise their roles from the original films. Fans will have to wait for answers until the seventh part of the space opera starts filming in London this spring.

Girls star Lena Dunham was quick to Tweet about Driver’s rumored gig, but stressed it wasn’t a confirmation that the often-shirtless actor landed the role.

We're VERY proud of Adam Driver re: Star Wars. He's about to rip a hole in da force. Is that a thing? I guess I should see those movies? — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) February 26, 2014

I confirm nothing bc I know nothing bc I'm on a plane with my dad! I just like Adam more than almost anyone, and JJ Abrams a whole lot too. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) February 26, 2014

