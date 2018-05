12 Actors Who Quit Hollywood (and Whether or Not They Actually Stuck to Their Decision)

Despite having successful (and long-running) acting stints on Arrested Development and Scandal, de Rossi made the decision to leave the industry ahead of her 45th birthday.

“I was approaching 45 and I just kind of … was wondering is there something that I could tackle now that I’ve never done before that would be really challenging and different,” de Rossi explained to wife Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show. “I kind of knew what acting would look like for me for the next 10, 20 years, so I decided to quit and start a business.”

But that all changed following a conversation the actress had with AD creator Mitch Hurwitz.

“I called Mitch Hurwitz, who’s the creator of Arrested Development and I said, ‘If there is a season 5, I won’t be doing it because I quit acting. And he seemed really understanding and he totally got it. We had a great conversation, and then he wrote me into five episodes,” she said. “Don’t know how it happened, but yes, I am on season 5.”