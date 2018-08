12 Hollywood Couples Open Up About Why They Love (Or Hate) Working Together

The real-life spouses portray a boyfriend-and-girlfriend pair in The Disaster Artist, and have worked together on numerous projects in the past.”[It was] really fun,” Franco told HelloGiggles about working with his wife on the film. “We’ve worked together a few times as of late. It’s just easy working with family and with friends, because you feel comfortable with one another, and that’s so important as an actor. That makes me more open to taking risks and trying things that I wouldn’t on a set where I felt insecure. It just really opens me up and makes me my best self.”

“It’s so nice to work with your person, to be on set with someone who is the person you feel the most comfortable with in the world,” agreed Brie when she later talked to the outlet. “It’s a really great feeling, especially to be intimate with them on set or to have romantic or kissing scenes with that person. It’s delightfully easy. He just makes a great point and he and I talk about this all time. We do really love working with each other.”