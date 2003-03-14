A Year Later, Blake Released on Bail

After spending nearly a year in a Los Angeles jail, Robert Blake was released late Friday after posting $1.5 million bail.

Blake met a throng of reporters when he exited the Los Angeles jail. “Give me a cigarette,” he told his lawyer, Thomas Mesereau Jr., before the pair left for an undisclosed location, later turning up at a home in Malibu.

The 69-year-old Blake is preparing to stand trial for the murder of his wife Bonny Lee Bakley, 44, who was shot as she waited for Blake in the couple’s car outside a Studio City, Calif., restaurant on May 4, 2001.

Blake has been held without bail since last April, due to a special circumstance charge of lying in wait, the Associated Press reports. The prosecution in the case maintains that Blake killed Bakley after he was unable to hire a hit man to do so.

“This is God’s day. He’s never let me down in my life,” Blake said following his release. “I never thought I’d make it 11 months in a cement box, but I’m here.”

However, the real test of Blake’s faith may be determined in the coming months. Blake and handyman Earle Caldwell, who is charged with conspiracy, are due in court March 27. Caldwell has been free on $1 million bond.

As a condition of his release, Blake had to surrender his passport, remain in one residence and submit to electronic monitoring, AP reports.