A New Role for Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood, meet Yogi Bear. The Oscar-winning actor, 71, has been appointed to California’s State Park and Recreation Commission, Gov. Gray Davis announced in Sacramento on Friday. The star, who also served as mayor of Carmel from 1986 to 1988, has long been an activist for environmental and other issues, including having been a member of the National Council on the Arts from 1972 to 1978. (Eastwood is a Republican; Davis, a Democrat.) “I have great appreciation for the beauty of California and what it affords to its citizens,” Eastwood said in a statement. “To be part of a team dedicated to the preservation of our parks and recreation areas is something close to my heart.” The nine-member commission shapes policies for more than 260 state parks, from Hearst Castle to Humboldt Redwoods State Park. It meets about six times a year. Commission members are unpaid and serve four-year terms. The position requires Senate confirmation.