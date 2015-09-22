A New Destiny's Child Project In the Works? Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Says Yes!

There was a mini Destiny’s Child reunion – minus Beyoncé – just recently, but there may be an official reunion coming soon.

The girl group’s manager Mathew Knowles [who no longer manages daughter Beyoncé] has teased fans with hints about possible projects in the works, including an album.

“I am extremely hopeful that the ladies will come back with an album and a tour,” he told The Huffington Post on Monday. “I’m working on a few Destiny’s Child projects right now.”

While the ladies haven’t released any music as a trio since Bey and Kelly were featured on Williams’ 2014 single “Say Yes,” the forthcoming DC project will be spearheaded by Knowles himself.

“My second book will be the autobiography of Destiny’s Child. I’m talking to the film and TV community right now, regarding a Destiny’s Child movie or TV series of some sort.”

And adding more anticipation, Knowles predicts “within the next two or three years we’ll see something major come from it.”

Fingers crossed!