A Comprehensive Timeline of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Relationship

The supermodel and the pop star have had their ups and downs - but they've always looked gorgeous doing it. Look back at their four-year history that includes everything from music videos to the Met Gala

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

One of Hollywood's favorite on-again/off-again couples, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, are very much back on. If Hadid's photo of the pair celebrating her 25th birthday aren't enough, she also declared that Malik was her 2020 Valentine.

Their relationship, which spans over four years, two VOGUE photoshoots (one of them a cover) and countless snaps of Hadid wearing Malik's merch, wasn't always smooth sailing. The pair have had their ups and downs through the years, but now that they're on the up-and-up, let's take a look back at their relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

November 2015

The pair are first rumored to be together in Nov. 2015. Us Weekly reports that the pair were spotted together, with one source telling the outlet, “It’s a very new thing. They’re just seeing where it goes," and another saying, "I wouldn’t call them boyfriend and girlfriend. But seeing each other? Definitely. He’s chuffed.”

The meeting came four months after Hadid split with another boy bander: Joe Jonas. Malik had just broken off his engagement with Perrie Edwards in August 2015.

Days after their first sighting, they're spotted holding hands.

December 2015, They're Instagram Official

Image zoom Source: ZAYN MALIK/Instagram

In a since-deleted photo posted to Malik's Instagram (without a caption, to keep us guessing) the pair are seen cuddled up together in a black-and-white photo.

January 2016

Hadid posts a photo of her kitten, and eagle-eye fans spot Malik's tattoos from a mile away. Just over a week later, Hadid starts her favorite hobby: Wearing her boyfriend's name. She sports a 'Z' necklace on Instagram.

After dodging questions about their romance, the pair confirm it in the most epic way possible: A hot-and-heavy video for Malik's song "PILLOWTALK."

As if that wasn't enough, they share some flirty Twitter banter and the rest of us are left feeling totally jealous.

February 2016: Malik Confirms They're an Item

On The Zach Sang Show, Malik was asked if it was cool to have his girlfriend in the video. "I like what you've done there," the singer said in reference to the interviewer's sly line of questioning, before confirming that yes, it was pretty cool.

For Valentine's Day, Hadid shares a sweet snap of her boyfriend cuddling her kitten.

April 2016: Strike a Pose

The pair do a photo shoot with VOGUE together, showing off more P.D.A. while on location in Naples, Italy, and giving everyone an inside look at their relationship.

May 2016: Met Gala Date Night

Image zoom Getty

The pair attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Met Gala together, walking their first red carpet as a couple.

June 2016: Rumors of a Split

Though there are rumors that the pair has split, Hadid confirms that they are very much together during an interview with Elle. When asked whether she prefers a night out or night in, she replies: "Night in. Cook. Paint. Play with my dog. Hang out with my boyfriend. Watch movies. Just chill."

When more rumors emerge, Hadid is once again spotted with her 'Z' necklace on, signaling that they are very much still an item. In July, Hadid posts a sweet snap of the couple, to Instagram, confirming they're an item.

January 2017

The pair are happily linked for months, going on vacations, hanging with pals and yup, still wearing Zayn merch. On Malik's birthday, Hadid posts a photo of her boyfriend with the caption, "happy birthday my handsome! so lucky to know and love a soul like yours ☄wishing you the best year ever!!!"

April 2017: Birthday Kisses

The couple is still loved up for Hadid's birthday in April 2017.

July 2017: VOGUE (again!)

The pair are photographed together on the cover of VOGUE, with Gigi captioning a photo of their cover on Instagram, "It will forever be a great honor to cover @voguemagazine .. but I felt extra grateful and proud to stand beside my 💛 @zayn !!"

September 2017: Family Time

Yolanda Hadid posts a photo with Gigi, Zayn, and Zayn's mother, Trisha, in celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

January 2018

The pair kick off the year celebrating Malik's 25th birthday. Hadid posts a series of photos and videos of the pair with a sweet caption: "love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday ✨ cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn - happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side x."

March 2018: The Pair Calls It Quits

In separate statements, the pair announces that they've split. Malik writes, "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time ... we love you all."

Hadid shares, "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years." She continued, "I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for."

She left room for reconciliation, though, when she added, "As for the future, whatever's meant to be will be."

April 2018: Kiss and Make Up

The pair are spotted a month later kissing in New York City.

June 2018: Will They or Won't They?

Malik tells GQ that he and Hadid aren't labeling things: “I’m really thankful that I met her…We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations. I had a very negative outlook on things [while recording my first solo album]. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f--- was running through my body at the time. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle."

Hadid makes a statement of her own when she tells an Instagram fan account to stop being negative. In the process, she confirms that her eyes are tattooed on Malik's chest.

January 2019: They Split (Again)

Months after revealing that they've rekindled their romance on social media, the pair calls it quits for the second time. Multiple outlets report that the two ended their relationship again.

March 2019: Mixed Signals

Zayn tweets "@GigiHadid love you" without explanation.

August 2019: Gigi's Sparks New Romance Rumors

Image zoom BACKGRID

Hadid is spotted with former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, publicly dating the reality star until October 2019, when they split.

January 2020: Reunited with Zayn

After igniting rumors of a reconciliation (Hadid posted an Instagram story and tagged Malik's mom), the pair are spotted in N.Y.C., arm-in-arm. They were photographed heading back to her apartment following a family dinner that was also attended by the supermodel’s sister, Bella Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid. They are spotted again in N.Y.C. the next day.

February 2020: He's Her Valentine

She captions the photo, "HEY VALENTINE, Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019," which means that the pair were indeed together in December 2019.

March 2020: Plenty of Pics

Hadid posts "oldies" from her camera roll, including a sweet photo of the pair kissing in front of a Christmas tree.

April 2020: Celebrating 25 Together

Hadid celebrates her 25th birthday with her family and boyfriend by her side while social-distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.