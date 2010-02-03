90210 Star Ian Ziering Engaged

Ahead of the Valentine’s Day rush, Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Ian Ziering has changed his Facebook status from being “in a relationship” to “engaged.”

“Her name is Erin Kristine Ludwig,” Ziering, 45, tells PEOPLE in an e-mail. “She’s a nurse, we’re planning a spring wedding and we’ve been together since Labor Day 09.”

This will be the second marriage for Ziering, who played Steve on the hit show in the ’90s and was a Dancing with the Stars celebrity dancer (with Cheryl Burke) on its fourth season. A 1997 first marriage, to model-actress Nikki Schieler Ziering, ended in divorce in 2002.

– Diane Herbst