The beloved scientist and former host of Bill Nye the Science Guy explained his hypothesis at the premiere of Men in Black: International in New York City in June 2019.

During the premiere, Nye posted a selfie on Twitter in which he wore sunglasses to match Men in Black stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

“At Men In Black premiere,” he wrote. “There are 200 billion stars in our galaxy. That’s likely 2 trillion planets. Aliens gotta be out there…”