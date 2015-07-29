8 Children Hurt by Falling Tree in California: 'I Tried to Save as Many as I Could,' Says Witness

At least 8 children were hurt – three of them critically – when a 70-foot-tall pine tree fell on them near Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena on Tuesday evening.

According to KTLA, the children were waiting for their parents to pick up from a summer day camp when the tree fell. The victims are all between the ages of 6 and 8 years old.

An eyewitness told KABC about the horrifying scene. “I heard a tree crack, and then I turned around and I saw little kids running, then I saw the tree fall on top of the little kids,” witness Greg Prodigalidad told the station.

“I ran over there with a bunch of parents and we just started going through the tree and the bushes and we started pulling them out,” Prodigalidad continued. “My heart was beating thinking about my own kids. I just went out there and I tried to save as many as I could.”

Authorities are unsure what caused the tree to fall over. The fire department is retaining an arborist to investigate the incident.