Robert Lopez and his wife, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, are the masterminds behind the music of Disney's latest hit

5 Things to Know About the Masterminds Behind Frozen's 'Let It Go'

If you can’t get “Let It Go” out of your head, blame Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

The duo are now Oscar winners thanks to their songwriting skills that helped make Disney’s animated hit Frozen become a worldwide success.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lopez and Anderson-Lopez may not be as famous as the film’s stars Idina Menzel or Kristen Bell (yet) but you may know more of their work than you realize. Here are five facts you should know about the award-winning pair.

1. They are a happily married couple.

“It sure is nice to be next to your best friend at those few moments when it’s going well. But he’s more than a best friend – I also get to go to bed with him,” Anderson-Lopez tells PEOPLE. Adds Lopez: “The Oscar is a powerful aphrodisiac.”

2. Robert Lopez is the world’s youngest – and incredibly modest – EGOT.

When Lopez and his wife won the Oscar for Best Song earlier this month, he became only the 12th person in history to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. And he is the only one to do it within a decade!

2004 – Tony Award for best original song (Avenue Q)

2008 and 2010 – Daytime Emmys for music direction and composition & lyrics (Wonder Pets)

2012 – Grammy for best musical theater album (Book of Mormon)

“But I’ve never won anything on my own. I got a lot of help along the way,” says Lopez, who has also won a Critic’s Choice Award, Drama Desk Award and Annie Award.

3. Their kids are their biggest critics – and supporters.

“Frozen has been a team, family effort,” says Anderson-Lopez. “Every song we wrote, our [daughters Annie, 4, and Katie, 9,] were the first audience for it and if they didn’t want to hear it again, we went back to the drawing board.”

And while their girls are fans of “Let It Go,” Annie prefers to sing the “and by the way I don’t see no ring” line from “Fixer Upper” and Katie loves the first verse of “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

4. Their songwriting process has a very important start.

“First of all, we have to have a babysitter,” says Lopez, who is currently working with his wife on a new stage musical with Broadway director Alex Timbers. “Once that is in place, we just do a lot of talking. As the ideas start to come and rhymes sort of hit, we put them in the drawer so that by the time we hit the piano it is just like putting together Lego pieces.”

Adds Anderson-Lopez: “We wrote ‘Let It Go’ in about a day and a half. We took a walk in a park and were singing on top of picnic tables pretending to be Elsa.”