25 Best Celeb Quotes This Year

Miley apologizes, Tina channels Sarah and more from the year's biggest stars. By Christie LaRusso
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I feel so embarrassed."

Miley Cyrus, apologizing before the release of her back-baring Vanity Fair photo, to PEOPLE

Credit: Mark Savage/ Elevation Photos

"That's fierce!"

Project Runway season four winner Christian Siriano, on everything

Credit: Albert Ferreira/Startraks; Inset:Richie Buxo / Splash News Online

"This song is for the emotionally retarded. You might know a few people who fall into that category. God knows I do."

Madonna, performing in Boston after the announcement of her divorce from Guy Ritchie

Credit: Al Behrman/AP

"You know, they say the difference between a hockey mom and a pitbull? Lipstick."

– Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, introducing herself to voters at the Republican National Convention

Credit: NBC

"I can see Russia from my house!"

Tina Fey, impersonating Gov. Sarah Palin, on Saturday Night Live

Credit: Ben/Dave/Victor/Bauer Griffin; INF

"I sit there and I'll look back and I'm like: I'm a smart person. What the hell was I thinking?"

Britney Spears, reflecting on her erratic behavior from the beginning of the year, in MTV's documentary For the Record

Credit: Axelle/Bauer Griffin

"And now she'll cook and clean for me."

Ellen DeGeneres, joking about Portia de Rossi's domestic duties as her new wife, to PEOPLE

"I cried my eyelashes off."

Oprah Winfrey, on her reaction to then-presidential nominee Barack Obama's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

"Welcome to the makeup sex."

– Host Jon Stewart, acknowledging the end of the writers strike as he opened the 80th Annual Academy Awards

Credit: Richard Young/Startraks

"For my Blake, my Blake incarcerated."

Amy Winehouse, giving a shoutout to her jailed husband Blake Fielder-Civil, as she swept the Grammy Awards

Credit: Gary Miller/Getty

"Camila and I made a baby together ... We are stoked and wowed."

Matthew McConaughey, announcing that he was expecting his first child with girlfriend Camila Alves, on his Web site

"I'll see you at the debates, bitches."

Paris Hilton, responding to Sen. John McCain's use of her image in a presidential campaign ad with a spoof video of her own, on FunnyorDie.com

Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty

"It's great for the sex life."

Angelina Jolie, on the perks of pregnancy, to Entertainment Weekly

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"That stuff about how she couldn't wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool."

Jennifer Aniston, responding to Angelina Jolie's comments about working with Aniston's then-husband Brad Pitt, to Vogue

Credit: ABC

"I'm f---ing Matt Damon."

Sarah Silverman, in her Emmy Award winning mock video for boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel, on the 5th anniversary of his late night show

Credit: ABC

Ben Affleck: "Thank God my daughter is too young [to understand]."
Jimmy Kimmel: "Well, she's our daughter now."

– After Kimmel and Affleck revealed their star-studded revenge video – "I'm F–ing Ben Affleck" – on Sarah Silverman and Matt Damon

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

"I can snort you under the table."

Elton John, bickering with a tipsy Lily Allen onstage, at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

Credit: Gotcha Images / Splash News Online

"Even the airport-security guy in Canada asked me, 'So, is it true?' "

Samantha Ronson, on the widespread curiosity about her relationship with Lindsay Lohan, to Harper's Bazaar

Credit: Robert Hart

"I toot under the sheets, I spend a lot of money and I can belch the ABC's."

Jessica Simpson, on what her boyfriends put up with, to PEOPLE

Credit: Splash News Online

"If I can't get the girl, why don't I just tell her I'm John Mayer?"

John Mayer, spoofing his songwriting abilities, on Funnyordie.com

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic; WENN

"I just want to say, it's not bad to wear a promise ring, because not everyone, guy or girl, wants to be a slut."

Jordin Sparks, addressing the night's digs about the Jonas Brothers and their promise rings, while presenting at the MTV Video Music Awards

Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

"I won't go to a club now for less than $100,000."

Spencer Pratt, on how he makes a living courtesy of his Hills fame, to David Letterman

Credit: Insets: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Valerie Macon/Getty

"Maybe you're the problem."

David Letterman, suggesting to Lauren Conrad a possible reason why she has issues with all of her Hills friends, on Late Show

Credit: Swarbrick/Perez/INF

"I'm still sober!"

Tatum O'Neal, following her arrest for buying cocaine, to The New York Post

Credit: Vince Flores/CelebrityPhoto; Inset:Steve Granitz/WireImage

"She's just fat!"

Felicity Huffman, squashing the pregnancy rumors surrounding her Desperate Housewives' costar Eva Longoria Parker, to PEOPLE

By People Staff