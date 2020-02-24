From JJ & Kealia to Tim & Demi-Leigh: All of the Celeb Couples Who've Tied the Knot in 2020

The model tied the knot with Nara Pellman in a romantic beachside wedding, the couple shared on Instagram on Feb. 21.

Both Smith and Pellman shared videos from the happy occasion.

“The boy who stole my heart… I married my best friend today,” wrote Pellman, who wore a satin ivory gown from Orseund Iris that featured long sleeves, a high neckline and a cutout at the chest and back.

“I married my best friend today😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Smith wrote on his own Instagram page, sharing a video of the couple kissing as they laid in the grass.