From JJ & Kealia to Tim & Demi-Leigh: All of the Celeb Couples Who've Tied the Knot in 2020

Lucky Blue Smith & Nara Pellman
The model tied the knot with Nara Pellman in a romantic beachside wedding, the couple shared on Instagram on Feb. 21.
Both Smith and Pellman shared videos from the happy occasion.
“The boy who stole my heart… I married my best friend today,” wrote Pellman, who wore a satin ivory gown from Orseund Iris that featured long sleeves, a high neckline and a cutout at the chest and back.
“I married my best friend today😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Smith wrote on his own Instagram page, sharing a video of the couple kissing as they laid in the grass.
JJ Watt & Kealia Ohai
The Houston Texans defensive end said “I do” to pro soccer player Ohai on Feb. 15 at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, in the Bahamas.
“Best day of my life. Without question. ❤️💙” Watt captioned a number of sweet snaps of the newlyweds on Instagram.
The nuptials ended with a celebratory Junkanoo, a Bahamian tradition, as guests paraded out of the tent to an afterparty by the pool.
The happy couple got engaged in May 2019, after several years of dating.
Jason Carrion & Roxanne Pallett
The Married at First Sight alumnus married the British soap star on Feb. 16 in an intimate ceremony, according to The Sun.
Carrion and Pallett tied the knot in front of 10 of their closest family members and friends at Lutheran Evangelical Church in New York City, according to the outlet.
“To walk down the aisle in such a perfect fairy-tale setting towards my dream man, was the happiest moment of my life,” Pallett told The Sun. “I’m still floating on a cloud.”
Carrion’s wedding comes less than one year after his divorce from Cortney Hendrix, whom he married on season 1 of MAFS in March 2014.
Brandon Jenner & Cayley Stoker
Jenner and his expectant fiancée tied the knot on Jan. 21, just a few days before Stoker’s birthday.
“We wed at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Jan. 21 with my daughter Eva and Cayley’s grandmother, Joan, as our witness,” the father-to-be told PEOPLE.
The couple announced last August that they are expecting twins. “We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!” they told PEOPLE at the time.
Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters
Just a few months after rekindling their romance, the actress and activist secretly wed the A Star Is Born producer on Jan. 20 — 30 years after he first proposed to her.
However, the nuptials were never legalized, and the pair announced their split just 12 days after their whirlwind wedding.
Peters was Anderson’s fifth marriage and fourth husband — she was previously married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two sons, as well as Kid Rock and twice to Rick Solomon.
Tim Tebow & Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
The former NFL quarterback and the Miss Universe 2017 wed in a sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, in front of more than 250 of their family and friends on Jan. 20.
The pair exchanged custom vows that included traditional lines such as “’til death do us part” but also incorporated some of their own personal touches, Tebow told PEOPLE. “I want the vows to be perfect,” he said.
The traditional ceremony included elements from both American and South African cultures and traditions, and featured a white, gold, green and black color palate.
“We’re both very traditional,” Nel-Peters told PEOPLE. “We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives.”
Stavros Niarchos & Dasha Zhukova
The Greek shipping heir and the Russian businesswoman tied the knot on Jan. 17 at the Kulm Hotel in St. Mortiz, Switzerland.
The nuptials took place in front of a number of celebrity pals, including Kate Hudson, Karlie Kloss, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom and Princess Beatrice.
The Garage magazine founder, who previously dated Paris Hilton and Mary-Kate Olsen, has been linked to Zhukova since late 2017. Their wedding comes on the heels of the couple’s intimate wedding ceremony in Paris last October.