2019: The Year in Pictures

A look back at some of the joyful celebrations, indelible moments and history-making firsts of 2019
By People Staff
December 09, 2019 12:43 PM

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Bring Down the House

Matt Sayles/Getty

A single piano, a shared microphone and their passionate duet of “Shallow” (which won Best Original Song) at the Oscars on Feb. 24 inspired tweets like “And with those opening notes, Lady Gaga is now expecting Bradley Cooper’s child.”

The Future King Turns 6

The Duchess of Cambridge

To commemorate Prince George’s birthday July 22, Kensington Palace released this photo, taken in their garden by his mom, Princess Kate. His Royal Highness, here sporting an official England national soccer team jersey, is also taking ballet lessons, Prince William said.

Lori Loughlin Leaves Court

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty

The actress and her husband had a court date on Aug. 27 after being charged with bribery and money laundering for paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

California Catches Fire

Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty

The Maria Fire, which consumed more than 4,000 acres in just hours, raged in Santa Paula on Oct. 31.

A Father and Daughter Die Crossing the Rio Grande

Julia Le Duc/AP/Shutterstock

Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and 23-month-old Valeria drowned trying to cross the river from Matamoros, Mexico, to Brownsville, Texas, on June 24—and became a symbol of the plight of migrants coming to the U.S.

Archie Goes to South Africa

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 4-month-old son joined Mom and Dad on their meaningful September tour of South Africa, and made just one special appearance on the trip for a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Tempers Flare in the Cabinet Room

Shealah Craighead/White House/Zuma

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi confronted President Donald Trump over the crisis along the Syria-Turkey border, before congressional Democrats walked out of the Oct. 16 meeting.

Simone Biles Lands a Triple-Double

Kyodo News/Getty

The decorated gymnast made history (again) on Oct. 5 in Stuttgart, Germany, landing her second triple-double, a move comprising two flips and three twists. The feat has been dubbed “the Biles.”

Jane Fonda Gets Cuffed

John Lamparski/Getty

The 81-year-old actress (in Washington, D.C., Oct. 25) has been arrested four times this fall while protesting the climate crisis. “Why be a celebrity if you can’t leverage it for something that is this important?” she said.

Heartbreak in El Paso

Mark Lambie/El Paso Times/USA Today

Walmart employees took cover after a shooter opened fire at the Cielo Vista Mall on Aug. 3. The gunman, who drove 11 hours through Texas to target Latinos, killed 22 people and injured 24.

Women Walk in Space

NASA

After a shortage of right-size suits last time around, NASA astronaut Christina Koch (right) and flight engineer Jessica Meir prepared for the first all-female space walk Oct. 18. They replaced a failed power controller on the International Space Station.

Cardi B Makes an Entrance

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The rapper arrived at the Met Gala on May 6 in a feathered gown by Thom Browne. She strove to look “elegant, extravagant but not too Halloweenish.”

U.S. Soccer Reigns Again

Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Megan Rapinoe and her U.S. teammates celebrated after winning the World Cup in Lyon, France, July 7—and rallying the world around equal pay for women.

A Predator Pursues Its Prey

Yongqing Boa/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Yongqing Bao was named Wildlife Photographer of the Year by the National History Museum, London, for this image of a Tibetan fox about to catch a marmot in China’s Qilian Mountains.

Greta Thunberg Sets Sail

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

The Swedish climate activist, 16, prepared to leave England on Aug. 13 for New York City, where she would chastise world leaders—”How dare you!” she said of their inaction—at the United Nations. “We are not doomed unless we choose to be,” she told People. “My hope is that we can fix this crisis in time.”

