From Cheryl & Matthew to Joe & Sophie: All of the Celeb Couples Who've Tied the Knot in 2019

Dancing with the Stars’ Burke and her longtime boyfriend, actor Lawrence, were married on May 23 at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego, California.

“Matt brings out the best in me,” Burke told PEOPLE days before the nuptials. “He enjoys every moment and that helps me appreciate life even more.”

Wearing a dramatic Romona Keveza gown with a six-foot train, Burke, accompanied by her stepfather Bob Wolf, walked down the aisle to meet her husband-to-be as family and friends, including her Dancing costars, looked on.