From Vida McConaughey to Mason Disick, it's 12 months of Hollywood's newest crop of babies
By Hana Choi Updated January 20, 2022 01:56 PM

OCTOBER: EDDY AND NELSON ANGéLIL

Credit: G rard Schachmes

Talk about miracle babies! After undergoing six difficult rounds of IVF, Céline Dion and husband René Angélil welcomed Eddy and Nelson to their family of three (including big brother René-Charles, 9) on Oct. 23. "The love and what I feel inside, what we have accomplished – I don’t know how to put it into words," Dion tells PEOPLE. "It's bigger than life itself."

More October Babies: Matt Damon's daughter Stella, Neil Patrick Harris's twins Harper and Gideon, Alicia Key's son Egypt

SEPTEMBER: GIA FRANCESCA LOPEZ

Credit: Josiah True/ WENN

It's a girl named Gia for Mario Lopez and girlfriend Courtney Mazza! Though the Extra host jokingly compared his daughter's Sept. 11 birth to an episode of CSI, the proud new dad gushed, "She’s precious…I just want to go and stare at her."

More September Babies: Danica McKellar's son Draco, James Van Der Beek's daughter Olivia

AUGUST: ELI BENJAMIN WAHL

Credit: Ben Hoffmann

Not only was Rachel Dratch's pregnancy a surprise, so was her delivery. The comic gave birth to her baby boy on Aug. 24, four weeks before her due date. "It stuns me how tireless she is," says Dratch's boyfriend and Eli's dad John Wahl. "He's up at 3:30 in the morning and she's up and at 'em. This love for Eli is trumping everything!"

More August Babies: Amy Poehler's son Abel, Jodie Sweetin's daughter Beatrix, Georgina Chapman's daughter India

JULY: FIONA LUNA

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Diego Luna didn't have to think hard to come up with a name for his second child, daughter Fiona (born July 1) – he and wife Camila Sodi named her after the Mexican actor's late mother. "We're very grateful to everyone who has been thinking of us and who has respected the intimate moment we're experiencing now – the arrival of the family's newest member," the proud parents said in a statement.

More July Babies: Tamyra Gray's daughter Sienna, Diablo Cody's son Marcello

JUNE: HARPER RENN SMITH

Credit: Joe Buissink

Though childbirth didn't happen the way Tiffani Thiessen envisioned, the June 15 birth of her daughter Harper Renn with husband Brady Smith brought plenty of other welcome surprises. "This is a kind of love that you never really knew about," she told PEOPLE. "You haven't known this person for very long, but you love them so much."

More June Babies: Kevin Costner's daughter Grace, John C. McGinley's daughter Kate

MAY: BRYN CASEY HOPPY

Credit: George Davis/Startraks

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel and husband Jason Hoppy had an unexpected surprise when daughter Bryn Casey arrived on May 8, five weeks before her due date. "All of the clichés are true: Parenthood is magical, it is a gift, a miracle, and yes, I am over the moon," the reality star gushed on her Moms amp Babies blog.

More May Babies: Claudia Schiffer's daughter Cosima, Kerri Walsh's son Sundance, Monica Bellucci's daughter Leonie

APRIL: LYDON EDWARD & HARTLEY GRACE MCGRATH

Credit: Carin Kingsland

After suffering through an emotional fertility journey, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath and fiancée Carin Kingsland were overjoyed to welcome

not one, but two little bundles of joy on April 29. "Have you ever had your baby fall asleep in the crevice of your neck, two hearts beating as one, while you are completely enveloped in that perfect new baby smell? Well I have... and it's priceless," the new dad shared on his popular Moms & Babies blog.

More April Babies: Robin Thicke's son Julian, Amanda Peet's daughter Molly

MARCH: BILLIE BEATRICE DANE

New parents Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane didn't know what they were in for when they welcomed their first child, Billie Beatrice, on March 3. Though the Grey's Anatomy star initially thought he'd be a "let 'em get dirty kinda dad," things changed once his baby girl arrived. "The second you come into my house I show you the sink, the hand sanitizer, then I follow you around with baby wipes," the first-time dad joked during a visit to Lopez Tonight.

More March Babies: Jenna Elfman's son Easton, Joey Lawrence's daughter Liberty, Oliver Hudson's son Bodhi

FEBRUARY: VIOLET MADISON NASH

Credit: Fame

The marriage between Christina Milian and her ex, rapper-producer The-Dream, didn't last, but the newly single singer is happy to focus on the "biggest blessing" of her life: 8-month-old daughter Violet (born Feb. 26). "Everything I do is for her now," Milian told PEOPLE. "I dedicate my life to her now."

More February Babies: Gary Busey's son Luke, Jim Carrey's grandson Jackson

JANUARY: VIDA ALVES MCCONAUGHEY

Credit: Fernando Allende/Broadimage

"We are both truly honored to welcome this little lady into our family," proud dad Matthew McConaughey wrote on his website about the Jan. 3 arrival of his and girlfriend Camila Alves's second child. As for the name, the actor explained, "'Vida' is Portuguese for life and that's what God gave us this morning."

More January Babies: Will Ferrell's son Axel, Emily Mortimer's daughter May, Bo Bice's son Ean

DECEMBER '09: HANK RANDALL BASKETT IV

Credit: Justin Stephens

Little Hank was a "Christmas gift times a million" for first-time parents Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett. "When I wake up I just have to run to wherever he is and just hug him and kiss him and squeeze him because it's a dream come true to me," the reality star told PEOPLE of her little boy, who turns 1 on Dec. 11. "It's the most amazing feeling in the world."

More December Babies: Gisele Bündchen's son Benjamin, Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason

NOVEMBER '09: VALENTINA LIMA JARIC

Credit: Courtesy Adriana Lima

Nine months after eloping on Valentine's Day, supermodel Adriana Lima and her NBA star hubby Marko Jaric welcomed daughter Valentina on Nov. 15. "The best job in the world for me is being a mom," the Brazilian beauty told PEOPLE. "I always thought, Does unconditional love exist? Now I know it does because I feel it."

More November Babies: Maya Rudolph's daughter Lucille, Judy Reyes's daughter Leila

