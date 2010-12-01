After suffering through an emotional fertility journey, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath and fiancée Carin Kingsland were overjoyed to welcome

not one, but two little bundles of joy on April 29. "Have you ever had your baby fall asleep in the crevice of your neck, two hearts beating as one, while you are completely enveloped in that perfect new baby smell? Well I have... and it's priceless," the new dad shared on his popular Moms & Babies blog.

More April Babies: Robin Thicke's son Julian, Amanda Peet's daughter Molly