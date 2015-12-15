2 Children Are Found Dead in a California Storage Locker

Two people are in custody in Northern California after two children were found dead in a storage locker in the town of Redding.

Tami Joy Huntsman, 39, and Gonzalo Curiel, 17, both of Quincy, California, have been arrested after the deceased juveniles were found, Plumas County police said in a statement.

Huntsman and Curiel were booked into the Plumas County Jail and charged with felony child abuse, torture and mayhem. They could also eventually face murder charges, as the case is being investigated as a homicide, pending autopsies of the children.

The children, whose names have not been made public, were siblings ages 3 and 5, reports KSBW-TV. A third child, a young girl, was said to be found alive and has undergone surgery.

The investigation later led police to an apartment complex in Salinas, California, KSBW said, though it was not immediately clear what connection that residence might have to the case.