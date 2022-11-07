Celebrity Names You've Probably Been Mispronouncing

01 of 20 Adele Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty In a Q&A with fans to promote her "I Drink Wine" music video, Adele shared that we've all been pronouncing her name wrong. It's "uh-dale," not "ah-dell," she explained, after complimenting a fan who got the phonetics right: "She said my name perfectly!"

02 of 20 Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan. James Gourley/Getty While announcing her debut on TikTok, the actress also low-key corrected those who have been stressing the wrong syllable of her last name. "Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan," she started, pronouncing her name "Lo-hen" rather than "LO-han."

03 of 20 Haim Taylor Hill/Getty Images Sisters Danielle, Este and Alana were tired of people mispronouncing their last name, which also serves as their band name. It isn't "haym" or "heim" — it's "high-um." In a TikTok video, the sisters responded to a clip that asked, "Tell me a word that when people mispronounce, it drives you up the wall." Danielle munched on a snack in the TikTok before she revealed the correct pronunciation. She proceeded to pan over to her sisters, who both said, "It's 'high-um.'" The more you know.

04 of 20 Chrissy Teigen Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic The cookbook author shocked fans when she tweeted a video revealing the real pronunciation of her last name in 2018. Instead of "tee-gen," which was what many people had been saying, it's actually "tie-gen." "I'm tired of living this lie," the model said in her video. "It's 'tie-gen.'" Her mom, Vilailuck, confirmed the truth. (Though Teigen later admitted she'll accept the common mispronunciation: "Sorry, dad!")

05 of 20 Zendaya Taylor Hill/WireImage Though it's hard to imagine anyone getting her name wrong now that she's a bonafide superstar, Zendaya had to clarify exactly how her name is pronounced earlier in her career. It's "zen-day-ah," not "zen-die-yah," she told Popstar, explaining that her name derives from the Shona word for "to give thanks" and her dad's love of Zs.

06 of 20 Rihanna Rihanna. Rich Fury/Getty for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin Similar to Zendaya, Rihanna is a superstar with a commonly mispronounced first name. The Anti singer set the record straight while talking to Showbiz Tonight. Though most people have been saying "ree-ah-nah," it's actually "ree-ann-ah."

07 of 20 Ariana Grande Ariana Grande. Kevin Mazur/Getty Blame Starbucks for this common misconception. In a 2018 interview with Beats 1, the singer left fans truly shook when she pronounced her own last name as "grand-ee," not "grand-ay" (like we've all been saying our whole lives). Grande said it in the context of whether she'd take the last name of her then-fiancé, Pete Davidson

08 of 20 Taylor Lautner Vera Anderson/WireImage In a TikTok for E! News, the Twilight star shocked fans when he pronounced his name "Lowt-ner" instead of "Lot-ner." Where the hell have we been, loca, that we didn't know that?

09 of 20 Tana Mongeau John Photography/Shutterstock The internet personality schooled Alex Warren on the pronunciation of her last name during her chat on the Locked In podcast. "Mo-jo," Mongeau corrected him. "It's spelled Mon-goh," Warren replied. "Well, I mean, take it up with the French," she said. Case closed.

10 of 20 Alicia Silverstone Alicia Silverstone. Frazer Harrison/Getty No more excuses for being Clueless since the actress responded to a 2021 TikTok prompt, "Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as." As Silverstone explains in the clip, "My name is Ali-SEE-yuh... Not Alee-Sha." She finished with a shrug, a smile and the caption "Just an FYI."

11 of 20 Saoirse Ronan ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty In 2017, when the Little Women actress hosted Saturday Night Live, she used her opening monologue as an opportunity to teach everyone how to say her name. We learned that "Saoirse" is pronounced like "Sur-sha." We'll never tell if you've been saying it wrong this whole time.

12 of 20 Ian Somerhalder Ian Somerhalder. Stefanie Keenan/Getty If you listen to Ian Somerhalder introduce himself, the first two syllables in his last name sound like "summer," not "somer." Now we know.

13 of 20 Amanda Seyfried Amanda Seyfried. Frazer Harrison/Getty You may think this one is a slam dunk, but Amanda Seyfried's last name is "sigh-fred," not "say-fried." Listen to her pronounce it yourself. Got it? Good.

14 of 20 Anders Holm Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Your first instinct might be to pronounce the Workaholics star's first name "an-ders," but it's actually "ohn-ders." If that's how Hoda Kotb says it, then we'll say it like that, too.

15 of 20 Avan Jogia Robin Marchant/Getty Images It's actually "av-ann," and not "av-ohn." The Victorious star gave BuzzFeed the scoop on his moniker.

16 of 20 Gal Gadot Dave Benett/Getty The Wonder Woman star's name is easier to pronounce than you think. It's "gahl ga-doht," but with "more 't' at the end," as she explained to Jimmy Kimmel. (She also shared that in Hebrew, Gal means wave and Gadot, riverbank.)

17 of 20 Jake Gyllenhaal Mike Coppola/Getty So, this one might be a little tough (it is Swedish, after all), but allow the actor himself to give you a quick lesson. Though we've all been saying "jill-en-hal," it's actually "yeel-en-hall." On Conan, the Brokeback Mountain star joked that the only places where his last name is pronounced correctly are Sweden and Ikea. (We'd go with him to either!)

18 of 20 Alicia Vikander Alicia Vikander. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty On Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2016, Alicia Vikander addressed how to pronounce her name properly. It's "ah-liss-ee-ah vih-kahn-der." Simple, right?

19 of 20 Joe Manganiello David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Well, looks like there's actually no "J" sound in the pronunciation of his last name. In 2014 he sat down with Just Jared and explained some of the common mispronunciations. To get it right, say "mang" as in "mango," and then add "anello."