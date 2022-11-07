Celebrity Names You've Probably Been Mispronouncing

Thought you knew how to say Adele or Ariana Grande? These stars are here to set the record straight

By People Staff
November 7, 2022
Adele

CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

In a Q&A with fans to promote her "I Drink Wine" music video, Adele shared that we've all been pronouncing her name wrong.

It's "uh-dale," not "ah-dell," she explained, after complimenting a fan who got the phonetics right: "She said my name perfectly!"

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan attends the Network 10 marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.
Lindsay Lohan. James Gourley/Getty

While announcing her debut on TikTok, the actress also low-key corrected those who have been stressing the wrong syllable of her last name.

"Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan," she started, pronouncing her name "Lo-hen" rather than "LO-han."

Haim

Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim attend the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Sisters Danielle, Este and Alana were tired of people mispronouncing their last name, which also serves as their band name. It isn't "haym" or "heim" — it's "high-um."

In a TikTok video, the sisters responded to a clip that asked, "Tell me a word that when people mispronounce, it drives you up the wall."

Danielle munched on a snack in the TikTok before she revealed the correct pronunciation. She proceeded to pan over to her sisters, who both said, "It's 'high-um.'"

The more you know.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The cookbook author shocked fans when she tweeted a video revealing the real pronunciation of her last name in 2018.

Instead of "tee-gen," which was what many people had been saying, it's actually "tie-gen."

"I'm tired of living this lie," the model said in her video. "It's 'tie-gen.'"

Her mom, Vilailuck, confirmed the truth. (Though Teigen later admitted she'll accept the common mispronunciation: "Sorry, dad!")

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the 2022 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 08, 2022 in New York City
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Though it's hard to imagine anyone getting her name wrong now that she's a bonafide superstar, Zendaya had to clarify exactly how her name is pronounced earlier in her career.

It's "zen-day-ah," not "zen-die-yah," she told Popstar, explaining that her name derives from the Shona word for "to give thanks" and her dad's love of Zs.

Rihanna

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)
Rihanna. Rich Fury/Getty for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

Similar to Zendaya, Rihanna is a superstar with a commonly mispronounced first name.

The Anti singer set the record straight while talking to Showbiz Tonight.

Though most people have been saying "ree-ah-nah," it's actually "ree-ann-ah."

Ariana Grande

ariana grande
Ariana Grande. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Blame Starbucks for this common misconception.

In a 2018 interview with Beats 1, the singer left fans truly shook when she pronounced her own last name as "grand-ee," not "grand-ay" (like we've all been saying our whole lives).

Grande said it in the context of whether she'd take the last name of her then-fiancé, Pete Davidson

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner
Vera Anderson/WireImage

In a TikTok for E! News, the Twilight star shocked fans when he pronounced his name "Lowt-ner" instead of "Lot-ner."

Where the hell have we been, loca, that we didn't know that?

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau
John Photography/Shutterstock

The internet personality schooled Alex Warren on the pronunciation of her last name during her chat on the Locked In podcast.

"Mo-jo," Mongeau corrected him.

"It's spelled Mon-goh," Warren replied.

"Well, I mean, take it up with the French," she said. Case closed.

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone. Frazer Harrison/Getty

No more excuses for being Clueless since the actress responded to a 2021 TikTok prompt, "Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as."

As Silverstone explains in the clip, "My name is Ali-SEE-yuh... Not Alee-Sha." She finished with a shrug, a smile and the caption "Just an FYI."

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty

In 2017, when the Little Women actress hosted Saturday Night Live, she used her opening monologue as an opportunity to teach everyone how to say her name. We learned that "Saoirse" is pronounced like "Sur-sha."

We'll never tell if you've been saying it wrong this whole time.

Ian Somerhalder

ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by L'Oreal Paris, Real Is Rare, Real Is A Diamond and CALVIN KLEIN - Red Carpet
Ian Somerhalder. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

If you listen to Ian Somerhalder introduce himself, the first two syllables in his last name sound like "summer," not "somer."

Now we know.

Amanda Seyfried

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Amanda Seyfried attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Amanda Seyfried. Frazer Harrison/Getty

You may think this one is a slam dunk, but Amanda Seyfried's last name is "sigh-fred," not "say-fried."

Listen to her pronounce it yourself.

Got it? Good.

Anders Holm

Anders Holm
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Your first instinct might be to pronounce the Workaholics star's first name "an-ders," but it's actually "ohn-ders."

If that's how Hoda Kotb says it, then we'll say it like that, too.

Avan Jogia

Avan Jogia
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

It's actually "av-ann," and not "av-ohn."

The Victorious star gave BuzzFeed the scoop on his moniker.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot attends the opening of Tiffany & Co.'s Brand Exhibition - Vision & Virtuosity - at the Saatchi Gallery on June 9, 2022 in London, England
Dave Benett/Getty

The Wonder Woman star's name is easier to pronounce than you think.

It's "gahl ga-doht," but with "more 't' at the end," as she explained to Jimmy Kimmel. (She also shared that in Hebrew, Gal means wave and Gadot, riverbank.)

Jake Gyllenhaal

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

So, this one might be a little tough (it is Swedish, after all), but allow the actor himself to give you a quick lesson.

Though we've all been saying "jill-en-hal," it's actually "yeel-en-hall."

On Conan, the Brokeback Mountain star joked that the only places where his last name is pronounced correctly are Sweden and Ikea. (We'd go with him to either!)

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

On Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2016, Alicia Vikander addressed how to pronounce her name properly.

It's "ah-liss-ee-ah vih-kahn-der." Simple, right?

Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Well, looks like there's actually no "J" sound in the pronunciation of his last name. In 2014 he sat down with Just Jared and explained some of the common mispronunciations.

To get it right, say "mang" as in "mango," and then add "anello."

Jacob Tremblay

jacob tremblay
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Another one where you can credit the French: The Room star's last name is pronounced slightly differently than a native English speaker might expect.

Instead of pronouncing it exactly how it's spelled, "trem-blay," is actually "trahm-blay."

