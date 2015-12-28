15 Things That Turned 15 in 2015

What better way to send off the outgoing year than to make everyone feel old? Yes, by Dec. 31, 2015, all of the following pop culture entities will have turned 15 years old. It might seem like just yesterday when they were brand-new, but that yesterday happened a while ago and grows increasingly further away with every passing second. Fun to think about, right?

Some might say that the year 2000 actually wasn’t that long ago and that these things are all more or less recent, pop culturally speaking. And that might be true, but consider this: Were these things all humans, they’d be about ready to go pick up their learner’s driving permits. In fact, the first pop culture entity on our list is human

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The heiress to the Smith-Pinkett-Smith showbiz empire turned 15 on Oct. 31, 2015. And if that doesn’t make you feel old, consider this on top of Willow Smith’s age: Remember “Whip My Hair,” the novelty single she released a while back? That was five years ago. That song was released Oct. 26, 2010, as a kinda-sorta 10th birthday present.

It might have been the greatest Cameron Crowe-penned movie ever, it introduced the world to Kate Hudson (and to a far lesser extent, Zooey Deschanel as well) and it taught a generation of young people all the lyrics to Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.” And now it’s 15 years old. Like any classic album rock album, it wears its age well.

3. The final episode of Beverly Hills, 90210

On May 17, 2000, 90210 fans gathered for the last installment of the adventures of Kelly, Steve, Dylan, Donna and all the others who departed the show before the tenth season. And when we say “the last installment,” we of course mean the final one before the CW spinoff brought a lot of those characters back. But 15 years later, even that sequel series has had its moment and gone away. Threequel, anyone?

4. Britney Spears’ "Oops! I Did It Again"

She may have debuted with 1999’s Baby One More Time, but her 2000 sophomore album let the world know that no, Britney Spears wasn’t a one-hit wonder and yes, this whole bubblegum pop thing would bleed past the end of the ’90s.

Britney’s Changing Looks

5. Erin Brockovich

She’d been nominated for both Steel Magnolias and Pretty Woman, but it was this 2000 Steven Soderburgh-directed, based-on-real-events film that finally won Julia Roberts her first Oscar. Since this acclaimed role 15 years ago, Roberts has been nominated once more by the Academy: for her role in 2014’s August: Osage County.

6. A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius

Author Dave Eggers earned much critical praise for this 2000 book about raising his younger brother after the untimely deaths of his mother and father. But Staggering Genius was more than a good, well-written story. It also helped bring about Eggers’s subsequent books (including The Circle, which is set to become a feature film in 2016), has drawn attention to his literary publications (McSweeney’s and The Believer), and helped bring about the founding of 826 Valencia, an afterschool tutoring program that aims to help kids write better.

There was a time when Hugh Jackman wasn’t a household name, when it was rare to see a big-budget superhero movie adaptation that didn’t star Batman, and when the X-Men were actually a more famous superhero team than the Avengers. Indeed, a new age of superhero movies started 15 years ago, when the success of X-Men kickstarted virtually every subsequent blockbuster, from Batman Begins to Ant-Man.

For 15 years now, Dora has been encouraging our nation’s youth to follow her on missions of bilingual fun. She taught a whole generation of kids to talk out loud to the TV, for better and for worse, and it’s strange to think that 15 years later, Dora probably would have outgrown that backpack and bowl cut hairdo. Sunrise, sunset – so it goes.

9. The first gay kiss on TV, thanks to Dawson’s Creek

Sometimes pop culture can remind us how far we’ve come in real life. Fifteen years ago, on the May, 24, 2000, third-season finale of Dawson’s Creek, Jack (Kerr Smith) planted one on Ethan (Adam Kaufman), and the two became the first man-on-man kiss in the history of primetime American TV. It was big news at the time. Today, however, most viewers wouldn’t put down their iPad to notice.

10. Scary Movie

Yes, it’s weird to see Scary Movie lumped in with the notable movie releases of 2000, but it’s worth pointing out that this Wayans Bros. comedy not only capitalized on the late-’90s slasher movie trend in a big way but also introduced the world to Anna Faris, who’d go on to become a comedy star in her own right and who’d also end up married to Chris Pratt, who went on to become an even bigger star in his own right. Who knows? Maybe it never would have happened were it not for this one surprise hit Scream parody.

11. The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay: A Novel

Fifteen years ago, this Michael Chabon book told a gripping story about World War II, the origin of comic books and Jewish folklore. It’s one of the better books produced in recent memory, and yet somehow, even in the age of heightened superhero awareness, we haven’t yet got an HBO miniseries of Kavalier & Clay. Come on, Hollywood – if handled correctly, this could be so great.

The world’s first introduction to Lorelai and Rory Gilmore happened on Oct. 5, 2000. Over seven seasons, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel helped create one of the livelier depictions of a mom-daughter relationship in the history of TV. (They also may have set a record for the most number of syllables packed into a single scene.) Fifteen years later, we’re early anticipating the show’s return, in the form of several movie-length Netflix installments in 2016.

13. ‘NSYNC’s "It’s Gonna Be Me"

Who would have thought that 15 years later, thanks to the efforts of Justin Timberlake and company, we’d have a go-to meme to litter social media with at the end of every April. Thanks, guys!

14. Confessions of a Shopaholic

Sophie Kinsella’s 2000 novel would come to typify a certain sort of super-materialistic pre-Great Recession mindset. The book, which was a hit upon its initial release, would eventually be adapted into a movie in 2009 – right in the middle of the recession, when conspicuous consumption didn’t sit so well with viewers. Now we’re past that period of economic upheaval and hoping Isla Fisher gets another shot at a top-billed role in a big-budget movie.

15. The golden age of Napster