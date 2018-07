16 Celebrities Whose Romances Bridged the Age Gap

Music producer Foster popped the question to his actress love in early July 2018 while on a romantic vacation in Italy. The marriage will be the fifth for Foster — who separated from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid in 2015 — and the second for McPhee.

The couple first met when McPhee competed on American Idol back in 2006, and have been friends for years, but romance rumors began swirling in September 2017, after Foster’s daughter, Erin, posted a photo of them together in Los Angeles. They first made their dubt as a couple on the Met Gala red carpet in May 2018.

Age Difference: 34 Years