13 Stars Who Are in On the Joke — About Themselves

The Saturday Night Live star touched on the breakup consequences that were on everyone’s mind during his first public performance since ending his engagement to Ariana Grande.

“As you could tell, I don’t want to be here,” he began his standup set at a Judd & Pete for America benefit event. “There’s a lot going on.”

“Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?” he added, referencing his move out of the N.Y.C. apartment he shared with Grande before the split.

Davidson also brought up the many relationship tattoos he got in honor of the singer and another ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David. “Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m f— zero for two in the tattoo [department],” he said. “Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.”

“So, obviously you know I, we [Ariana] broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos,” he added later in the show. “And it was, like, in a magazine, like, was Pete Davidson stupid? And 93 percent of it said yes. So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s—, man. They’re literally f— haters.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, f— that. I’m not stupid.’ And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo, bro. Turns out you were stupid.’”