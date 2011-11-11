The actor explains the special significance of the number 11 for him and wife Rebecca Romijn

November 11, 2011 (a.k.a. 11/11/11) is a big day for mathematicians, historians, numerologists, and the like. Celebrities? Not so much. Aside from Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, that is.

“If we happen to look at our phone and it’s 11:11, one of us always texts the other,” says O’Connell. The significance of the numbers for the Romijn-O’Connell clan comes from their numerical symmetry: “There’s two of us – Rebecca and I – and the two of our kids,” explains the actor, 37.

So the couple decided that Friday, 11/11/11 was a day worthy of celebration.

“A couple of nights ago, I said to Rebecca, ‘We should renew our vows at 11:11 and 11 seconds on 11/11.’ And she said, ‘We should do it at 11th Street and 11th Ave. ‘ ” (The family is in New York while O’Connell is starring in Seminar on Broadway.)

So on Friday morning, the duo headed towards the Hudson River for the very private ceremony, where O’Connell presented Romijn with her anniversary present – a Lulu Guinness clutch she’d had her eye on.

“I didn’t think [renewing our vows] was gonna be so emotional, but it was … I think I was more emotional than my wife,” admits the actor.

While the two won’t have time for an 11/11/11 honeymoon, O’Connell will, as usual, get home as fast as he can after his performance Friday night. “I feel bad leaving my wife alone with those two crazies,” he jokes of daughters Dolly and Charlie, who turn 3 next month.

Hardly a bridezilla, Romijn, 39, only had one request for their vow renewal: clothing with vertical stripes that look like the numerical date.