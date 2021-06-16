100 Reasons to Love America in 2021
From The Rock and Dolly Parton to the COVID-19 vaccines, we have a lot to be grateful for this year
The Rock
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson covers PEOPLE's 2021 Issue of 100 Reasons to Love America, opening up about life as a girl dad, his career and his potential run for political office. "I'm a lucky guy to be in the position I'm in," he shares. "Around every corner, if there's something that I can do to create an opportunity for somebody to work, take care of their own family, live their dream — that's the kind of stuff that matters."
COVID-19 Vaccines
Before 2020, the fastest vaccine ever developed was for mumps — and that took four years. Yet researchers developed immunization against COVID in less than one year. One time-saving step: mass-producing the shots before clinical trials were completed. "The speed was not at all at the sacrifice of safety," Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC's George Stephanopoulos. "The speed was the reflection of extraordinary advances in the science of vaccine platform technology."
Dolly Parton
The music legend donated $1 million to help fund COVID vaccine research at Vanderbilt University — and sang about getting vaccinated to the tune of her hit song "Jolene" after a friend there, Dr. Naji Abumrad, gave her the shot.
Our Ability to Pivot
Across the country restaurants are thriving again after months of offering only takeout and delivery, retailers are opening their doors after moving their businesses online, and ballparks like Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (shown here), are back in business. As the pandemic raged, stadiums did their part to contribute to the fight against COVID, offering up their acreage — as well as their expertise in traffic flow and crowd control — to function first as testing centers and later as vaccination sites. Now, with COVID cases slowing and vaccines widely available, arenas are again welcoming fans to big games like this one pitting the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 4th of July
Independence Day takes on new meaning as we celebrate freedom from COVID. To keep up the momentum, President Biden hopes more people will roll up their sleeves to reach his goal of 70 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4. Bring on the barbecues, fireworks — and hugs.
America's Mission to Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Feb. 18 for a 687-day stay. So far it has found no signs of life but determined that wind and water have eroded some of the rocks, and it has released a device that can produce oxygen to prepare for human occupation and a helicopter to perform test flights on the planet.
Oprah Winfrey
Shortly before ending her talk show, in January 2011 she launched her network, which has brought acclaimed shows like Queen Sugar and The Legacy of Black Wall Street. And this year she demonstrated the art of the compassionate interview with can't-miss sit-downs with people like Prince Harry and Elliot Page that informed the world.
The First Gay Captain America
To mark the superhero's 80th anniversary, Marvel Comics is handing the mantle to an LGBTQ teen who "stands for the oppressed and the forgotten."
The Great Outdoors
Now that the country has opened up, people can't wait to get out and go places. Top travel destinations include beach towns, mountains and national parks, according to search data compiled by Airbnb. Call it a vaccination vacation, taken to celebrate protection against COVID.
Amanda Gorman
The 23-year-old Harvard grad and the first National Youth Poet Laureate exudes so much style and intelligence that she made the covers of both Vogue and Time after delivering her Inaugural poem "The Hill We Climb." Raised by a single mother, she overcame a speech disorder. "I spent a lifetime thinking about the power of language, and what it feels like when that power is withheld from you," she told PEOPLE this year. She dreams of getting back on that Inaugural stage — as a newly elected president. Said Oprah Winfrey: "I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise."
NPR's 50th Annviersary
Powered by "Founding Mothers" including Cokie Roberts and Nina Totenberg, the network became "the gold standard in journalism," says former All Things Considered host Michele Norris.
Nia Dennis
A viral sensation with floor routines inspired by Beyoncé, the UCLA gymnast hopes for a career in entertainment. "The amount of opportunity … almost feels endless," she said.
Zillow Gone Wild Instagram
The addictive, carefully curated account spotlights the weirder side of real estate, like a toilet in the kitchen, a house shaped like a mushroom, or a mansion with a potato shed.
Waffles + Mochi
A Netflix food and travel series for kids as seen through the eyes of two cheerful puppets who work in a grocery store owned by Michelle Obama? The New Yorker calls the show, from the Obamas' production company, "pure joy."
Little Island Park
Just as the pandemic began to wind down, this $260 million, 2.4-acre floating park rising from the Hudson River in New York City opened to the public. Funded entirely by Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller, it boasts a 687-seat amphitheater, a plaza with concessions and amazing views. "The paths have so many twists," Diller told The Wall Street Journal. "Every time you turn, you're surprised."
Bad Bunny
The Puerto Rican rapper is Spotify's most streamed pop star in the world. With his colorful clothes and painted nails, he has redefined masculinity in a genre known for its machismo and is always ahead of the trends. "His IQ for music is just astronomical," his manager Noah Assad told The Guardian. "He sees things in music … six months or a year before anyone else."
Crowd-sourced Ratatouille the Musical
Created during quarantine by TikTok users, the production sold $1 million in tickets with proceeds going to the Actors Fund.
Andra Day
A star is born. Scripts have been pouring in for the singer and songwriter since her stunning acting debut in The United States vs. Billie Holiday led to a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination. Though she may have been destined for the role (born Cassandra Batie, she took the stage name Day in honor of Holiday), she is in awe of her new star status. "I'm blown away," Day, who lives with her mother and two cousins, told PEOPLE. "And disoriented in the best way, but grateful."
Summer Camp
Kids can finally head back to these idyllic places for first kisses, dirty socks and finding their people.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Wars
Seventeen months after Popeyes introduced its version, McDonald's added three varieties, and sales exploded. The more the merrier.
Gender Neutral Potato Head
Hasbro is following the science. Potatoes have both male and female flowers and are self-pollinating.
Tabitha Brown
The influencer amassed nearly 5 million TikTok followers with her vegan recipes, cooking hacks and motivational videos — and a role on The Chi.
The Smithsonian
The world's largest museum is celebrating its 175th anniversary with a new immersive experience titled "Futures" at the Arts and Industries Building.
Matthew McConaughey
Oscar, check. Bestselling memoir, check. What's next for the dad of three? Perhaps governor of Texas: "I have a new chapter for myself, personally in my life. I believe it is in some sort of leadership role," he told CNBC's Carl Quintanilla, admitting that he's mulling a run to lead his beloved home state. "I'm actually trying to look at the idea and give it serious consideration."
Uncle Nearest Whiskey
Owned by a Black female entrepreneur and named after a formerly enslaved man who trained Jack Daniel, the Tennessee brand has been named one of the world's top 5 whiskeys.
Rugrats Reboot
Fans of the Nickelodeon show, which ran for 15 years beginning in 1991, can watch the new version with rugrats of their own.
The Woman Who Found an Apartment Behind Her Mirror
Samantha Hartsoe traced a draft to a mirror over her bathroom sink and discovered a hole leading to a three-bedroom apartment. Alas, it was uninhabitable, but she gave every tiny-apartment dweller hope.
MTV's 40th Anniversary
A new era in television began on Aug. 1, 1981, when MTV aired the Buggles' hit "Video Killed the Radio Star." Videos later gave way to reality programming like the Real World and Jersey Shore.
Erin & Ben Napier
HGTV's Home Town hosts made Fortune's 2021 list of World's 50 Greatest Leaders for revitalizing Laurel, Mississippi, one house at a time. "If no one tells the story of Laurel, then no one hears the story," said Erin, who gave birth to the couple's second child in May, the same month they launched their new show Home Town Takeover, in Wetumpka, Alabama.
Barbie's Comeback
The iconic toy spent a few years in cultural exile because of her impossible-to-attain figure, but the brand expanded its line to be more inclusive — adding dolls of Helen Keller and fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, among others — and now Margot Robbie is starring as Barbie in a movie she's also producing; Greta Gerwig signed on to direct.
Bo Burnham
Filled with humor and despair, his brilliant Netflix special Inside, filmed in isolation over the course of the pandemic, nails the struggles shared by many.
Clubhouse
The invitation-only social media app lets groups of people interact in real-time — and, because it's audio-only, never get caught with their pants down.
Yo-Yo Ma
After the famed cellist received his second dose of the COVID vaccine in Pittsfield, Mass., he broke out his cello and played for volunteers during his 15-minute wait time.
Chess
Thanks to the popularity of The Queen's Gambit, the centuries-old game is experiencing a revival, notably among women.
Fire Pits
Sales heated up when we all stayed home and became determined to make use of outdoor space, even as temps dropped.
Siblings or Dating? Instagram
You have to guess from pictures posted, and your mind will be blown.
Bowen Yang
He's carved out a niche on Saturday Night Live playing characters who are original and queer and leave the audience wanting more, like the iceberg that sunk the Titanic, right. ("First of all, you came to where I live and you hit me!") He's going to be one of the greats.
Tulsa's Gathering Place
The 100-acre riverfront public park, bursting with attractions, has made many lists of best places to visit in America. What's more, it's a beacon of inclusivity in a city known for its 1921 race massacre.
Sitting Bernie Meme
Vermont senator Bernie Sanders captured the imagination of the Internet when he was photographed sitting on a folding chair at President Biden's Inauguration, all bundled up. Immediately Sanders and his enormous mittens started popping up everywhere: on a bench next to Forrest Gump; alongside Deadpool; riding a New York City subway; on the moon. "I was just sitting there trying to keep warm," Sanders told Seth Meyers. But he quickly embraced the moment, selling meme merchandise that raised $1.8 million for charitable organizations in Vermont.
Hot Springs National Park 100th Anniversary
Known as the American Spa, the Arkansas territory became a national park in 1921 to preserve the 47 hot springs that come out of the Hot Springs Mountain.
Olivia Rodrigo
Another Disney star rises to the top. Rodrigo's raw, emotional music captures the feelings of a generation of fans who have made the 18-year-old the breakout singer of 2021.
Missouri Statehood Bicentennial
Happy 200th, Show Me State!
Darnella Frazier
She witnessed George Floyd's murder and, at just 17, had the wisdom to videotape it — leading to the conviction of Derek Chauvin and sparking a global movement for racial justice.
The Photography of Gray Malin
Aerial views of remote locations and beautiful beaches are hallmarks of the L.A.-based travel photographer's pictures, and during the pandemic people scooped them up. "My work sits at the center of escapism and home décor — both of which were having a moment last year with everyone stuck at home," he says. (Malin was too, and he turned his focus to his own backyard, shooting a series on the Hollywood sign.) Now he's happy to be back on the road to places like Hawaii, where he took these pictures when the state reopened, and hopes his photos "reminded people of the vacation they cannot wait to take once they are able to travel again," he says.
Alan S. Kim
The 9-year-old star became an awards season darling when he cried during his acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards for Best Young Actor/Actress in Minari. Afterward, he says, he celebrated with "a pizza party, and then we also got chicken." He already has his next role lined up in Latchkey Kids, and luckily for him, he won't have too much trouble memorizing his lines: "I just go to sleep, and then, when I wake up, I memorized them all," he says. No wonder then that when he grows up he doesn't want to do "anything else than being an actor."
The Friends Reunion
It finally happened, and it was spectacular.
Jennifer Doudna
For her work in simplifying CRISPR genome editing — a technique that could lead to cures for diseases by altering DNA — the Berkeley, California, biochemist was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, along with France's Emmanuelle Charpentier. "I'm proud of my gender," she said. "I hope that this prize …is encouraging to other women who are in science."
Major Biden
The first shelter dog in the White House may have been involved in two minor biting incidents, but the German shepherd has received training to adjust to his new digs. You can teach a rescue dog new tricks.
Mikayla Holmgren
She competed in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, and now the inspiring 26-year-old model wants to be the first woman with Down syndrome to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. "Just follow your dreams and then do things!" she told PEOPLE.
Krispy Kreme
Show your vaccination card and get a free donut! The brand has given away more than 1.5 million.
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno
She didn't find lasting love as the Bachelorette (she married radio host Kevin Manno six years later), but Ali Fedotowsky-Manno has become a beacon of inspiration for the influencer set. For her 1 million Instagram followers, the mom to Molly, almost 5, and Riley, 3, skillfully integrates real life like her struggles with anemia ("Kevin jokes that I produce my own 24-hour reality show") with business partnerships with lifestyle brands. "I made more as an influencer than in any of my other jobs," she says proudly. Despite the downfalls — "People can pick you apart online" — "I feel connected with my followers. This could all go away tomorrow, so for now I'm as authentic as I can possibly be."
Neighborhoods
Communities mattered more than ever this year, and In the Heights is Lin-Manuel Miranda's love letter to his in Washington Heights. "It's an insanely picturesque point in Manhattan," he says. "I love it so much." Below, the movie's stars share their favorite parts of N.Y.C.
Tiffany Haddish
Beating out four men, she was the first Black woman since Whoopi Goldberg to win a Grammy for a comedy album.
One World Observatory
As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the highest spot in New York City, atop One World Trade Center (aka the Freedom Tower), is a reminder of how the United States stands strong.
Olympic Hopeful Sunisa Lee
The St. Paul native, 18, hopes to make history in Tokyo as the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast. "It would mean the world for me to go to the Olympics," says Lee, who helped the U.S. team win gold at the 2019 world championships. "To be an inspiration to other Hmong people would mean a lot to me too."
The Patinkins
Actor Mandy Patinkin and his wife of 41 years, Kathryn Grody, became unlikely Instagram stars when their son Gideon began documenting his parents' lives in upstate New York during the pandemic — all the joy and all the bickering. The forced togetherness, Patinkin told The New York Times, has been "one of the true gifts of my life."
Kim Ng
She started as an intern with the Chicago White Sox and worked her way up. Now she's the new general manager of the Miami Marlins — and the first woman to run a major league baseball team.
Celebrity Mini-Mes
These kids have talent! They held their own — and then some — performing alongside their famous parents, like Charlie Woods, who at 11 years old came in 7th place with his dad Tiger at the PNC championship father-son challenge in Florida last December. (See also: Blue Ivy Carter winning a Grammy, Willow Smith taking the stage with mom Pink and Vin Diesel's son Vincent joining the cast of F9.)
Guy Fieri
He inked a new three-year deal with the Food Network after helping raise $21.5 million for restaurant workers during the pandemic.
Empire State Building
It hasn't been the tallest since 1972, but it's still arguably the world's most famous; this year the N.Y.C. skyscraper turned 90.
The Nomads of Nomadland
Houseless but not homeless, the real-life stars of the movie love the van life. "We have quite an eclectic group that come together and bond," Linda May told the Los Angeles Times.
Levain Cookies
Each heavenly treat from the famous bakery has more calories than a Quarter Pounder — but every bite is worth the Quarantine 15.
Cameo
The celeb video message service thrived, with locked-down stars earning cash by connecting with fans.
Fran Lebowitz
Her Netflix series Pretend It's a City put the curmudgeonly New Yorker back in the spotlight. Now 70, she doesn't use a computer but did some virtual events during the pandemic — and missed having a live audience. "People who are in show business play to the audience," she told Billboard. "I don't do that — I'm not that nice, I'm not that friendly."
Etsy
Did you go there for masks? Or perhaps candles or crocheted animals? When quarantined craftspeople connected with home shoppers, this online marketplace for handmade items doubled its revenue in 2020.
Luis Elizondo
Once viewed as something discussed only by crackpots, UFOs have recently gone mainstream — and one of the people responsible is Luis Elizondo. From 2010 to 2017 he served as director for the Pentagon's secretive Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. "The amount of stigma and taboo that was placed on UFOs for so long has really paralyzed the conversation," says Elizondo, who investigated sightings by fighter pilots and other military personnel. "But these things are real. We don't know what they are yet, but they are real, so we should probably take them seriously."
Kane Brown
His positive attitude has helped make him a country music star. The secret to his award-winning hit "Worldwide Beautiful"? "It was the message of being able to come together even though we are different," he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Iris Apfel
The style icon, who turns 100 in August, is as cool now as ever. Known for her oversize glasses, chunky jewelry and bright colors, she has said, "I never think about my age. Maybe that's the ticket."