10 Reasons You Should Not Be Facebook Friends with Your Ex

1. There is not one positive thing that can come from a late-night stalk sesh.

And, no, you noticing that he gained weight does not count as a positive thing.

2. You may see him in pictures looking cozy with someone else. You don’t know what’s going on nor should you.

You. Are. Not. In. Each. Other’s. Lives. Any. More.

3. You might be tempted to tailor your photo posts and status updates so your life looks awesome and your ex regrets everything.

If you keep posting “wow so happy so blessed and in love with my new life” people will get annoyed with you. So not only will you look desperate to your ex, but you’ll lose all your friends!!

4. Four words: Late. Night. Facebook. Messages.

You don’t want to be able to Fbook message your ex. You simply should not have that power. Nor do you want your ex to message you, as this interferes with the healing process.

5. If you find yourself hesitant to delete him because you’re holding on to hope that you’ll get back together you need to stop.

Also, if it was truly truly truly meant to be, not being Facebook friends wouldn’t be the barrier between you getting back together.

6. There’s always the possibility you might accidentally/drunkenly like something of his.

The horror!!!!!

7. You can read so many books!

Think about all the hours of your life you get back when you eliminate the possibility of scrolling through his photos for 9 hours straight.

8. Ask yourself: Do you like pain? If the answer is no, eliminate your access to him, which can only cause you sadness, regret and jealousy. Are you interested in seeing your ex super happy without you?

If you like pain, then we suppose we never could have helped you.

9. When you start dating someone, you don’t want to feel like you’re only posting about it to rub it in your ex’s face.

Even if you don’t think you would do this, don’t try to tell us you wouldn’t post a cute new couples selfie partially because you want your ex to see it.

10. You’re honestly due for a de-friending sesh.

Clean up your newsfeed, clean up your life.

