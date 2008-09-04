10 Funniest Celeb Quotes This Week
"Part of me would love to play a drag queen, just because it would be an excuse to wear loads of eye makeup."
– Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, talking about a role he'd like to take on, to Details magazine
"My closet full of size 0's are being worn by Pete right now and he looks hot in them."
– Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, on how husband Pete is making use of her pre-pregnancy wardrobe, on her MySpace blog
"I liked her pink bikini."
– Lauren Conrad, finding the good in Heidi Montag's first music video after being forced to watch it, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"I like to give my guys some balls."
– Matthew McConaughey, on his approach to playing the love interest in romantic comedies, to Plenty magazine
"I could still snort you under the table."
– Elton John, snapping back at a visibly tipsy Lily Allen, who pointed out she's "40 years younger" than the British pop star, onstage at the GQ Men of the Year Awards
"Hell no!"
– Jennie Garth, admitting that she would not let her 11-year-old daughter watch the new 90210, on The Early Show
"I'd like to see George Bush light up a giant joint."
– John Mayer, letting loose onstage during the final stop of his tour, at the Cruzan Amphitheater in West Palm Beach
"You're drumming up every dead puppy story you can imagine."
– Amy Ryan, on how she keeps a straight face while filming scenes for her guest role on The Office, to Women's Wear Daily
"His name will be 'Lil Puppy.' It won't even be 'Lil Bow Wow.' It'll be 'Lil Meow' after I'm done with him."
– Rapper The Game, predicting victory over fellow rapper Bow Wow in their $100,000 Madden NFL 09 face-off, to MTV
"A little part of me was thinking, 'Grab her boobs!'"
– MTV Video Music Awards host Russell Brand, revealing what was on his mind while meeting Queen Elizabeth, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno