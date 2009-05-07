10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Captain Kirk will always be William Shatner, and William Shatner will always be Captain Kirk."
– Star Trek's new Captain Kirk Chris Pine, giving props to the original leader of the starship Enterprise, to PEOPLE
"It's like one big Spanx."
– Eva Longoria Parker, referring to her skin-tight Diane von Furstenberg dress at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to E! News
"Dirty politics. We're still investigating."
– Matthew McConaughey, on not being PEOPLE's latest Sexiest Man Alive, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I actually fell off the Trojan horse."
– Kirstie Alley, on gaining back the weight she lost and more, to PEOPLE
"The hand is like a tattoo that says MISTAKE."
– Shia LeBeouf, summing up his permanently injured hand from a 2008 car accident, to Playboy
"You also don't want it to be that reunion ... like when the Brady Bunch had a reunion and they were old."
– Jennifer Aniston, hoping a Friends reunion would happen sooner rather than later, to MTV
"You can't get rich and influential people to dance to save their lives."
– Sherri Shepherd, complaining about the empty dance floor at Time's 100 Most Influential People gala, on The View
"The fun part about Paula is watching her talk. You don't need to hear what she's saying."
– Anderson Cooper, admitting to fast forwarding through Paul Abdul's Idol critiques, on The Tonight Show
"I broke up with cheese."
– My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Nia Vardalos, explaining how she lost 40 lbs., to PEOPLE