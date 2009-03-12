10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"The days of 'Oh, we hit 40 and we're f---ed!' are really over."
– Julia Roberts, on the consistent success of actresses over 40 like herself, to EW
"She buys me the economy box."
– Zac Efron, on getting condoms for Christmas from his mother, to Elle
"I'm a 41-year-old man with a bra filled with Koosh balls."
– Jimmy Kimmel, dressed up as Rosie O'Donnell, on why his relationship with Sarah Silverman ended, to the women of The View
"There will be a lot more hot girls in the audience this season!"
– Last minute Dancing with the Stars replacement Holly Madison (far left), on inviting her girlfriends to watch her compete in the ballroom, to eonline.com
"Brangelina tapped me on the shoulder, and I turn around and Brad said, 'Hey, the penis seen 'round the world!'"
Forgetting Sarah Marshall star Jason Segel, on meeting Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on the red carpet, to MTV
"Crap, were gonna have a problem on Idol tonight – just dialed 1-866-IDOLS-13 and it's not quite [safe for work]."
– Idol host Ryan Seacrest, on reaching a working sex line instead of a voting hotline for the unexpected 13th Idol contestant, on Twitter
"Writing a record is like dating a few men at once. You take them to the same restaurants to see if they measure up, and at some point you decide who you like best."
– Lady GaGa, comparing her day job and her love life, to Blender.com
"Why you haven't done a Sean P. Diddy comb, I don't know why!"
– Ellen DeGeneres, joking with rap mogul Diddy about missed marketing opportunities, on her show
"I'm very Caucasian, I can't keep a beat."
– Steve-O, before waltzing his way to a partial standing ovation, on Dancing with the Stars
"This is not the Super Bowl, no one panic."
– Russell Brand, showing off his nipple to hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, on the Today show