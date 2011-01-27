10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jersey Shore's Pauly D may not be cut out for this Italian job, plus more from George Clooney, Jessica Simpson and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Tom Briglia/FilmMagic

"I don't know what gyms are like over there, I don't know what tanning's like, I don't know the food, and the language – I don't even speak Italian. Maybe I should get a Rosetta Stone or something."
Jersey Shore's Paul "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio, voicing his concerns about heading to Italy for season 4 of the hit reality show, to MTV News

Credit: Ralph Dominguez/Globe

"I hate to blow your whole news story, but I was married…I've proven how good I was at it…I'm allowed one."
George Clooney's response after his dad pressed him to settle down on Piers Morgan Tonight

Credit: Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto

"Thank you Lord for blessing me with a Man that has the perfect Tush…Laying my hands upon it with peace :)"
Jessica Simpson, Tweeting her gratitude for fiancé Eric Johnson's seemingly bottomless gifts

"Who said anything about drinking it?"
Conan sidekick Andy Richter, one-upping Starbucks's new 31-ounce "trenta" coffee with his own tub-size "trougha"

Credit: Gramercy Pictures/Everett

"I never smoked one joint during that whole [shoot]!"
Academy Award nominee Jeff Bridges, denying he toked up while filming '90s stoner classic The Big Lebowski, to PEOPLE

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I feel like I'm doing the guy a favor...I don't want to be upset if he picks a bad ring, so I feel like having three picked out and saying, 'Look! Look at this plethora of things you can choose from!'"
Jennifer Love Hewitt, on how she's making sure her future husband puts an approved ring on it, to Ellen DeGeneres

Credit: UPI Photo/Landov

"He said...'Somebody stole my car and ran it off a cliff last night.' Normally, you would not believe that from somebody...but from Charlie Sheen you believe that, because that happened to him. Twice!"
Jon Cryer, on his trouble-prone Two and a Half Men costar, on Conan

Credit: iPhoto; Courtesy Kim Kardashian

"I want my son to look like this!"
Kim Kardashian, sharing a childhood photo of her new beau, Nets basketball star Kris Humphries on Twitter, to which he replied, "I think I can help you out"

Credit: Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

"They...say, 'clock,' but they mispronounce it. They drop the 'l' from it. I don't want to react because I don't want them to know it's a bad word, but I want to encourage them to talk so I'm like, 'That's good!'"
Jerry O'Connell, on the unexpected joys of raising his 2-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie, on Rachel Ray Show

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

"Whether or not I win, I'm going home with Grammy – my grandma. It's her 90th birthday present. We'll probably drink some 40s afterwards."

Grammy Award nominee Katy Perry, ready to celebrate with or without a trophy, to PEOPLE

By Christie Larusso