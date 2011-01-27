10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I don't know what gyms are like over there, I don't know what tanning's like, I don't know the food, and the language – I don't even speak Italian. Maybe I should get a Rosetta Stone or something."
– Jersey Shore's Paul "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio, voicing his concerns about heading to Italy for season 4 of the hit reality show, to MTV News
"I hate to blow your whole news story, but I was married…I've proven how good I was at it…I'm allowed one."
– George Clooney's response after his dad pressed him to settle down on Piers Morgan Tonight
"Thank you Lord for blessing me with a Man that has the perfect Tush…Laying my hands upon it with peace :)"
– Jessica Simpson, Tweeting her gratitude for fiancé Eric Johnson's seemingly bottomless gifts
"Who said anything about drinking it?"
– Conan sidekick Andy Richter, one-upping Starbucks's new 31-ounce "trenta" coffee with his own tub-size "trougha"
"I never smoked one joint during that whole [shoot]!"
– Academy Award nominee Jeff Bridges, denying he toked up while filming '90s stoner classic The Big Lebowski, to PEOPLE
"I feel like I'm doing the guy a favor...I don't want to be upset if he picks a bad ring, so I feel like having three picked out and saying, 'Look! Look at this plethora of things you can choose from!'"
– Jennifer Love Hewitt, on how she's making sure her future husband puts an approved ring on it, to Ellen DeGeneres
"He said...'Somebody stole my car and ran it off a cliff last night.' Normally, you would not believe that from somebody...but from Charlie Sheen you believe that, because that happened to him. Twice!"
– Jon Cryer, on his trouble-prone Two and a Half Men costar, on Conan
"I want my son to look like this!"
– Kim Kardashian, sharing a childhood photo of her new beau, Nets basketball star Kris Humphries on Twitter, to which he replied, "I think I can help you out"
"They...say, 'clock,' but they mispronounce it. They drop the 'l' from it. I don't want to react because I don't want them to know it's a bad word, but I want to encourage them to talk so I'm like, 'That's good!'"
– Jerry O'Connell, on the unexpected joys of raising his 2-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie, on Rachel Ray Show
"Whether or not I win, I'm going home with Grammy – my grandma. It's her 90th birthday present. We'll probably drink some 40s afterwards."
– Grammy Award nominee Katy Perry, ready to celebrate with or without a trophy, to PEOPLE