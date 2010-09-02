10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Don't hassle The Hoff about doffing his top for DWTS, plus more from Conan O'Brien, Sandra Bullock and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"I had 20 years to show off my abs. Those days are over."
Dancing with the Stars' season 11 contestant David Hasselhoff, on his plan to keep his shirt on in the ballroom, to PEOPLE

"He's never seen me naked, nor will he after those comments."
January Jones, shutting down her rumored boyfriend Jason Sudeikis after he revealed a little too much about their relationship, to PEOPLE

"I'm just using 'Conan' and dropping the 'O'Brien' because I want to get away from the whole Irish thing."
Conan O'Brien, after revealing the eponymous title of his new TBS show via YouTube, in a press release

"She had not seen it but now thought it was gum."
Paris Hilton's alleged explanation for the cocaine found in her purse, from an officer's report of the drug bust

"Excited, uptight, supportive and horny – kind of."
Due Date's Robert Downey Jr., recalling his anticipation before the birth of his son 17 years ago, to PEOPLE

"He's a little Cajun cookie."
Sandra Bullock, fondly referring to her New Orleans-born 7-month-old son Louis, on the Today show

"Listen, I'm not afraid of anything. I'm Colombian."
Modern Family's Sofia Vergara, showing no fear in fulfilling a pledge to streak down Sunset Boulevard if her show won the Emmy for outstanding comedy (which it did!), to Access Hollywood

"No one else can compare to him…besides maybe Matt Lauer."
Katy Perry, giving fiancé Russell Brand a little competition, on the Today show

"In my fantasy world…I would wear just headdresses and run around in body paint and a glitter diaper."
Ke$ha, sharing her dream wardrobe, to MTV

"I love you. You're young and you're wonderful. You're fresh-faced, and when I'm not seething with jealousy, I'm so proud of you."
Jane Lynch, thanking her Glee castmates while accepting her best supporting actress Emmy for her role as the scheming Sue Sylvester

By Christie Larusso