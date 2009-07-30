10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I'm an artist; I'm not going to use trigonometry."
– 16-year-old Taylor Momsen, on why she is passing on the traditional college experience, to Teen Vogue
"I'm single – per se."
– Jon Gosselin, clarifying his relationship status, to PEOPLE
"It's called Jew, Regis."
– Jonah Hill, explaining to Philbin why he and his Funny People costar Seth Rogen might look like brothers, on Live! With Regis and Kelly
"She didn't eat much, that's for sure."
– Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau, on how Scarlett Johansson slimmed down for her role as the Black Widow in the film, to PEOPLE
"When they first saw them, they were like 'Daddy, why are you in your underwear so everyone can see?'"
– David Beckham, sharing his children's reaction to his underwear ads, to PEOPLE
"It's really exciting to be in a film that people actually want to go and see! I was having to pay people to see my movies!"
– Sienna Miller, on costarring in her first blockbuster flick G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, to Nylon magazine
"Sometimes they bring you coffee, and sometimes it's cold, and sometimes you don't have a chair to sit on."
– Brad Pitt, joking about the rough life of a star, at the Berlin premiere of Inglourious Basterds in Berlin
"How many did you actually sleep with?"
– Anderson Cooper, getting personal with Bachelorette Jillian Harris about her former suitors, while guest hosting Live! With Regis and Kelly
"All of us dated at one point – it was incestuous!"
– Mark-Paul Gosselaar, recalling the raging hormones of his Saved by the Bell cast, to PEOPLE