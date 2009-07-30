10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Taylor says you do the math, plus more from Jon Gosselin, David Beckham and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: MT/Splash News Online

"I'm an artist; I'm not going to use trigonometry."
– 16-year-old Taylor Momsen, on why she is passing on the traditional college experience, to Teen Vogue

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Splash News Online; Bauer-Griffin

"I'm single – per se."
Jon Gosselin, clarifying his relationship status, to PEOPLE

3 of 10

Credit: Lisa Rose/JPI

"It's called Jew, Regis."
Jonah Hill, explaining to Philbin why he and his Funny People costar Seth Rogen might look like brothers, on Live! With Regis and Kelly

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Evan Agostini/PictureGroup

"I don't do toilets, baby."
Diddy, on why he couldn't pitch a fictional plumbing business, on It's On With Alexa Chung

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

"She didn't eat much, that's for sure."
Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau, on how Scarlett Johansson slimmed down for her role as the Black Widow in the film, to PEOPLE

6 of 10

Credit: Ray Tamarra/Getty; Courtesy Giorgio Armani

"When they first saw them, they were like 'Daddy, why are you in your underwear so everyone can see?'"
David Beckham, sharing his children's reaction to his underwear ads, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: KIM HEE-CHUL/EPA

"It's really exciting to be in a film that people actually want to go and see! I was having to pay people to see my movies!"
Sienna Miller, on costarring in her first blockbuster flick G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, to Nylon magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: ES/Most Wanted

"Sometimes they bring you coffee, and sometimes it's cold, and sometimes you don't have a chair to sit on."
Brad Pitt, joking about the rough life of a star, at the Berlin premiere of Inglourious Basterds in Berlin

Advertisement

9 of 10

"How many did you actually sleep with?"
Anderson Cooper, getting personal with Bachelorette Jillian Harris about her former suitors, while guest hosting Live! With Regis and Kelly

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

"All of us dated at one point – it was incestuous!"
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, recalling the raging hormones of his Saved by the Bell cast, to PEOPLE

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso