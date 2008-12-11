10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I would like to auction myself off for drinks somewhere fabulous and basically get you totally s–faced. Tell me what I'm worth."
– Anne Hathaway, raising $12,000 for charity, at the Cracked X-mas fund-raiser in Los Angeles
"People don't realize we all go away to the Hamptons on the weekends."
– Jennifer Aniston, joking about the way tabloids spin her relationship with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and their kids, to GQ
"I'm going to buy my parents' house ... I'm going to give them a little apartment."
– The Day the Earth Stood Still star Jaden Smith (son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith), on what he's saving up for, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I could have handled things better."
– Tom Cruise, joking about his past on-air antics with Oprah and Matt Lauer, to PEOPLE
"He's too pretty."
– Amanda Bynes, on why she wouldn't date Chace Crawford, to Cosmopolitan
"I have no intention of taking drugs again at the moment."
– Lily Allen, on being sober since September, to the U.K.'s Observer Music Monthly
"I get up some mornings and gasp."
– Brad Pitt, on Angelina Jolie's striking beauty, to E!
"I've been practicing in my bathroom mirror for years."
– Ellen DeGeneres, on preparing for her first beauty campaign as the new face of CoverGirl, in a press release
"It was one of the single most-asked questions: When are you going to run? Only second to: Is that your real voice?"
– Fran Drescher, on being encouraged to run for Hillary Clinton's open U.S. Senate seat, to PEOPLE
"That means I can keep doing my Jay Leno impression."
– Conan O'Brien, after congratulating Leno on his new fall show, on The Tonight Show