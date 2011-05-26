10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I think I'm 25 months pregnant…Honestly, because it's my third [child], I feel like I’ve been pregnant for like six years, seriously."
– Bridesmaids star and self-proclaimed Maya Rudolph, who's due in July, on Chelsea Lately
"Scotty will just be pure sex on a stick."
– Contestant Casey Abrams, envisioning an ironic future for American Idol winner and good ol' country boy Scotty McCreery, to PEOPLE
"It's so hard to say goodbye to Oprah Winfrey."
– Jimmy Kimmel, joining Boyz II Men for a special version of their hit ballad to honor the departing talk show host
"Planning escape from Japanese custody. It's bloody hard to dig a tunnel with a chopstick."
– Russell Brand, reacting to being deported from the Asian nation because of his past legal troubles there, on Twitter
"What are you wearing – I mean, what aren't you wearing?"
– David Letterman, asking the question on everybody's mind to his pant-less guest Lady Gaga, on his late show
"With a honey in the middle, there's some leeway. The area is gray in a one-two-three way."
– Justin Timberlake and his "D--- in a Box" cohort Andy Samberg, reuniting for their new anthem with special guest Lady Gaga, on Saturday Night Live
"I'll say this: the media was not invited to my marriage, and they're definitely not invited into the divorce."
– Ryan Reynolds, on ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, to Details
"It has to have some similarities to the first one because it is a sequel … No one said to the makers of Indiana Jones, 'I can’t believe he has a whip again.'"
– The Hangover II's Zach Galifianakis, who returns to the big screen for another bachelor party adventure, to EW
"I knew she'd love it – she better!"
– New Jersey Nets star Kris Humphries, on the 20.5-carat engagement ring he popped the question with to fiancée Kim Kardashian, to PEOPLE