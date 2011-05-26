10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Brad Pitt gets 'happy feet' for his next role, plus more from Russell Brand, Ryan Reynolds and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"I mean Happy Feet is on heavy rotation in our house so it was a must!"
Brad Pitt, hoping to impress his kids with his next role in the Disney animated sequel, to PEOPLE

"I think I'm 25 months pregnant…Honestly, because it's my third [child], I feel like I’ve been pregnant for like six years, seriously."
Bridesmaids star and self-proclaimed Maya Rudolph, who's due in July, on Chelsea Lately

"Scotty will just be pure sex on a stick."
– Contestant Casey Abrams, envisioning an ironic future for American Idol winner and good ol' country boy Scotty McCreery, to PEOPLE

"It's so hard to say goodbye to Oprah Winfrey."
Jimmy Kimmel, joining Boyz II Men for a special version of their hit ballad to honor the departing talk show host

See PEOPLE's Celebration of Oprah here>

"Planning escape from Japanese custody. It's bloody hard to dig a tunnel with a chopstick."
Russell Brand, reacting to being deported from the Asian nation because of his past legal troubles there, on Twitter

"What are you wearing – I mean, what aren't you wearing?"
David Letterman, asking the question on everybody's mind to his pant-less guest Lady Gaga, on his late show

"With a honey in the middle, there's some leeway. The area is gray in a one-two-three way."
Justin Timberlake and his "D--- in a Box" cohort Andy Samberg, reuniting for their new anthem with special guest Lady Gaga, on Saturday Night Live

"I'll say this: the media was not invited to my marriage, and they're definitely not invited into the divorce."
Ryan Reynolds, on ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, to Details

"It has to have some similarities to the first one because it is a sequel … No one said to the makers of Indiana Jones, 'I can’t believe he has a whip again.'"
The Hangover II's Zach Galifianakis, who returns to the big screen for another bachelor party adventure, to EW

"I knew she'd love it – she better!"

– New Jersey Nets star Kris Humphries, on the 20.5-carat engagement ring he popped the question with to fiancée Kim Kardashian, to PEOPLE

By Christie Larusso