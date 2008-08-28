10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

"I want to give a shout-out to all my Saudi Arabian brothers and sisters and all my brothers and sisters from all the countries that have oil, if y'all could please send me some oil for my jet I would truly appreciate it."

– Diddy, calling for some help after switching over from his private jet to commercial flights because of high gas prices, in "Diddy Blog #12 - Gas Prices Are Too F- High," which has since been removed from YouTube