10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Katy Perry is no Miley Cyrus, plus more from George Clooney, Jessica Simpson and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Gregorio Binuya/ABACA; Scott Brinegar/Disneyland

"If people want a role model, they can have Miley Cyrus."
– "I Kissed a Girl" singer Katy Perry, explaining her rock and roll persona, to YRB magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Claudio Onorati/EPA

"This honestly is the first time I've ever been asked that question. I'm getting married and having children today."
George Clooney, responding sarcastically when asked if he was planning on having a family, at a Venice Film Festival press conference

3 of 10

Credit: Neill J. Schutzer/Ramey; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

"I have a therapist, and it is not the camera man at x17."
Lindsay Lohan, lashing out at her often-estranged (and media-friendly) father Michael Lohan, on her MySpace blog

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: TNN/Getty

"I want to give a shout-out to all my Saudi Arabian brothers and sisters and all my brothers and sisters from all the countries that have oil, if y'all could please send me some oil for my jet I would truly appreciate it."
Diddy, calling for some help after switching over from his private jet to commercial flights because of high gas prices, in "Diddy Blog #12 - Gas Prices Are Too F- High," which has since been removed from YouTube

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: MJT/AdMedia

"They're only having sex when I'm dead."
– Dad-to-be Jerry O'Connell, already making rules for his yet-to-be born twin girls with wife Rebecca Romijn, to Entertainment Tonight

6 of 10

Credit: B. Ach/INF

"I'm beating down the Internet as we speak."
– Rapper T.I., on the internet leak of his new song "Swagger Like Us" featuring Jay-Z, Kanye West and Lil Wayne, to MTV

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty

"We probably sound like a group of grannies in a knitting circle, but it's the truth."
– Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, revealing that he and his bandmates sew clothes while recording albums, to U.K.'s Mirror

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Everett

"Scratching? I'm not going to deny that."
Jennie Garth, on the height of onset scuffles between herself and Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty in the '90s, to Entertainment Weekly

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Neill J. Schutzer/Ramey; Photo Image Press

"I'm like the black Kim Kardashian."
Tracey Morgan, on being wanted for his body as an eligible bachelor, on the Late Show with David Letterman

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Russ Einhorn/Splash News Online

"I've had secret lovers…I can keep some things quiet."
Jessica Simpson, admitting that there are songs on her new album, Do You Know, about ex-boyfriends the public doesn't know about, to PEOPLE

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff