10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"If people want a role model, they can have Miley Cyrus."
– "I Kissed a Girl" singer Katy Perry, explaining her rock and roll persona, to YRB magazine
"This honestly is the first time I've ever been asked that question. I'm getting married and having children today."
– George Clooney, responding sarcastically when asked if he was planning on having a family, at a Venice Film Festival press conference
"I have a therapist, and it is not the camera man at x17."
– Lindsay Lohan, lashing out at her often-estranged (and media-friendly) father Michael Lohan, on her MySpace blog
"I want to give a shout-out to all my Saudi Arabian brothers and sisters and all my brothers and sisters from all the countries that have oil, if y'all could please send me some oil for my jet I would truly appreciate it."
– Diddy, calling for some help after switching over from his private jet to commercial flights because of high gas prices, in "Diddy Blog #12 - Gas Prices Are Too F- High," which has since been removed from YouTube
"They're only having sex when I'm dead."
– Dad-to-be Jerry O'Connell, already making rules for his yet-to-be born twin girls with wife Rebecca Romijn, to Entertainment Tonight
"I'm beating down the Internet as we speak."
– Rapper T.I., on the internet leak of his new song "Swagger Like Us" featuring Jay-Z, Kanye West and Lil Wayne, to MTV
"We probably sound like a group of grannies in a knitting circle, but it's the truth."
– Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, revealing that he and his bandmates sew clothes while recording albums, to U.K.'s Mirror
"Scratching? I'm not going to deny that."
– Jennie Garth, on the height of onset scuffles between herself and Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty in the '90s, to Entertainment Weekly
"I'm like the black Kim Kardashian."
– Tracey Morgan, on being wanted for his body as an eligible bachelor, on the Late Show with David Letterman
"I've had secret lovers…I can keep some things quiet."
– Jessica Simpson, admitting that there are songs on her new album, Do You Know, about ex-boyfriends the public doesn't know about, to PEOPLE