10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Pete and Ashlee's Christmas in May, plus more from David Cook, Kristen Bell and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: CV-GA/Bauer Griffin

"The Wentz family, our Christmas card just got upgraded!"

Pete Wentz, on new wife Ashlee's decision to change her last name to his, to

PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

"Pole dancing really isn't as easy as it looks."
– Carmen Electra, who is releasing her own line of stripper poles, to PEOPLE

3 of 10

Credit: Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I think he's 1 percent water and 99 percent talent."

Mike Myers, describing his The Love Guru costar

Justin Timberlake, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Richard Drew/AP

"It's amazing what a haircut and forgetting to shave will do."

– American Idol David Cook, on being a "cougar" magnet, to Today's

Meredith Vieira

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: XPOSURE/RAMEY

"I don't really like to respond to things I read about myself in the press

but, for the record, I was not thrown off anybody's yacht in Cannes."

– Singer Lily Allen (pictured in Cannes), dismissing rumors of rowdy

behavior via her MySpace page

6 of 10

Credit: Shealah Craighead/WireImage; Inset:RE/Westcom/Starmaxinc

"Can we get the ranch?"

Ellen DeGeneres, asking newlywed Jenna (Bush) Hager if she

could have the same no-fly zone wedding location

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

"I'm about two months pregnant right now and we're getting married on August

8th of 2008."

– Reality star Kim Kardashian, fooling with reporters (and her

boyfriend, NFL star Reggie Bush), at the Hampton Bays nightclub Whitehouse

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Soul Brother/FilmMagic;National Hockey League/Doug MacLellan/AP

"I would start by eating an entire box of Fruity Pebbles out of it. Then I'd

take an afternoon sponge bath in it. Then I'd retro fit it with handles and

make it into a Stanley Cup handbag."

Detroit Red Wings' hockey fan Kristen Bell, on what she'd do with the Stanley Cup championship trophy if she had possession of it for a day, to NHL.com

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty;Inset:Terry O'Neill/Getty

"A little whipping every now and then, Harrison?"

Regis Philbin, asking Harrison Ford if he ever

took home the Indiana Jones whip, on Live with Regis and Kelly

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: DPA/Landov;Inset:Kevin Winter/Getty

"That’s cheap. Everyone’s kissed George Clooney."

Madonna, after auctioning off her Chanel purse for more

than $471,000 – that's $171,000 more than a kiss from Clooney fetched

– at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit in Cannes

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff