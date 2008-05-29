10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"The Wentz family, our Christmas card just got upgraded!"
– Pete Wentz, on new wife Ashlee's decision to change her last name to his, to
PEOPLE
"Pole dancing really isn't as easy as it looks."
– Carmen Electra, who is releasing her own line of stripper poles, to PEOPLE
"I think he's 1 percent water and 99 percent talent."
– Mike Myers, describing his The Love Guru costar
Justin Timberlake, to PEOPLE
"It's amazing what a haircut and forgetting to shave will do."
– American Idol David Cook, on being a "cougar" magnet, to Today's
Meredith Vieira
"I don't really like to respond to things I read about myself in the press
but, for the record, I was not thrown off anybody's yacht in Cannes."
– Singer Lily Allen (pictured in Cannes), dismissing rumors of rowdy
behavior via her MySpace page
"Can we get the ranch?"
– Ellen DeGeneres, asking newlywed Jenna (Bush) Hager if she
could have the same no-fly zone wedding location
"I'm about two months pregnant right now and we're getting married on August
8th of 2008."
– Reality star Kim Kardashian, fooling with reporters (and her
boyfriend, NFL star Reggie Bush), at the Hampton Bays nightclub Whitehouse
"I would start by eating an entire box of Fruity Pebbles out of it. Then I'd
take an afternoon sponge bath in it. Then I'd retro fit it with handles and
make it into a Stanley Cup handbag."
– Detroit Red Wings' hockey fan Kristen Bell, on what she'd do with the Stanley Cup championship trophy if she had possession of it for a day, to NHL.com
"A little whipping every now and then, Harrison?"
– Regis Philbin, asking Harrison Ford if he ever
took home the Indiana Jones whip, on Live with Regis and Kelly
"That’s cheap. Everyone’s kissed George Clooney."
– Madonna, after auctioning off her Chanel purse for more
than $471,000 – that's $171,000 more than a kiss from Clooney fetched
– at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit in Cannes