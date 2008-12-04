10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I go through life like a Karate Kid."
– Britney Spears, describing how she copes with fame, on MTV's documentary Britney: For the Record
"Stop stealing my thunder, motherf---ers!''
– Jennifer Aniston, telling the tabloids to cool the baby buzz until it's actually true, to Entertainment Weekly
"Maybe she'll talk to me now that she has a book deal."
– Book club queen Oprah Winfrey, on her continued efforts to have Gov. Sarah Palin on her show, to Extra
"I've been known for a little nibble."
– Twilight star Robert Pattinson, on his kissing technique, to reporters at the film's London premiere
"Annie's going to photograph my soul, right?"
– Tina Fey, joking about her photo shoot with famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, to Vanity Fair
"I can't believe I was a fat person for most of my life."
– Ricki Lake, on losing 140 lbs., to PEOPLE
"oy vey! rumors."
– Lindsay Lohan, denying reports that she and girlfriend Samantha Ronson split, on her MySpace blog
"Very good."
– Alex Rodriguez, on what it was like to visit Mexico City at the same time as his rumored paramour Madonna, as reported by the Associated Press
"She's already 27, wow! When I was 27 I was dating men."
– Mr. Wrong star Ellen DeGeneres, bragging that she's hanging out with birthday girl Britney Spears, on her daytime talk show
"Six kids is not as easy as you would think."
– Brad Pitt, on raising his brood with Angelina Jolie, on the Today show