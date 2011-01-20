10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I think there will be a collective sigh amongst women across the United States when I say he's not my lovah."
– Sandra Bullock, addressing her rumored romance with Ryan Reynolds, in an interview with Today's Al Roker
"[Regis Philbin] currently holds the Guinness book of world record for the most hours actually appearing on television. So, hey Seacrest, put that in your itsy bitsy teeny weeny pipe and smoke it."
– Chelsea Handler, reacting to the 79-year-old talk show host's announcement that he's retiring from Live! With Regis and Kelly"], on her late night show
"When in doubt, use Sir Laurence Olivier. I think he said something to the effect of, 'I apologize if I get aroused and I apologized if I do not get aroused.'"
– Ashton Kutcher, sharing how he handles movie sex scenes, including those with his No Strings Attached costar Natalie Portman, while promoting his new movie
"I think my baby already has a leg up on all other babies because the baby has already met Justin Bieber."
– Expectant 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski, joking about her run-in with the teen pop star at the Golden Globes, to PEOPLE
"I put all my porn in a bag and I left it in a school park."
– Groom-to-be Seth Rogen, on dropping his hobby the same way he picked it up in the first place, on Lopez Tonight
"Barbara is throwing me bridal shower…I told her to order someone named Chocolate Thunder."
– Sherri Shepherd, sharing her pre-wedding plan details, to PEOPLE
"That's 82 years in rock-star time."
– Tim McGraw, giving himself and wife Faith Hill kudos for their 14-year marriage, to PEOPLE
"How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen."
– Jennifer Aniston, on her trendsetting Rachel hairstyle on Friends, to Allure
"The last thing I want to think of is being your mother."
– 89-year-old Betty White, after David Letterman told her that she's the same age as his mother on his late night show
"'Listen! I will kill you, do you understand, I am from New York, my husband fights…we both fight, we will beat you up after the show – with a couple of bleep bleeps in there."
– Jennifer Lopez, going Jenny from the block on Ricky Gervais backstage before the outrageous host introduced her at the Golden Globes, to Access Hollywood
