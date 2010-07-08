10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I wasn't a druggie stripper. I was a very good person doing it."
– Kendra Wilkinson, clarifying her former days as a stripper, while promoting her new book Sliding into Home on the Today show
"Most booties that propel girls are usually the bigger booties. I have a little tiny one, but it is, nonetheless, juicy."
– Cameron Diaz, on her famous rump, to Harper's Bazaar
"In true motherly fashion, [my mom] sent out a mass e-mail to my family saying, 'I just want you all to know that in Jason's upcoming film, he has chosen to do full frontal nudity, but please note, it is not gratuitous and is essential to the plot.'"
– Despicable Me star Jason Segel, on baring it all in 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall, to USA Today
"If my sons [Sean and Jayden] told me they wanted to be in the entertainment business, I'd lock them in their rooms until they turned 30."
– Britney Spears, to Cosmopolitan
"People are like, 'How does Julianne Moore look naked?' I don't know. She was pressed up against me the whole time. I couldn't look at her."
– Mark Ruffalo, on his intimate scenes with his The Kids Are All Right costar, to USA Today
"People want more fit arms, but my arms are too fit. But I'm not complaining. They pay my bills."
– 2010 Wimbledon champ Serena Williams, to Harper's Bazaar
"I was acting my way through the whole thing."
– Jeremy London, on using his survival skill to get through his alleged abduction, to PEOPLE
"He used to basically be a professional prostitute – now he's not."
– Katy Perry, on taming husband-to-be Russell Brand, to Esquire
"I'm shooting for the Hudson. I'll see you losers in New Jersey."
– David Letterman, test driving a rocket car powered by 108 bottles of Coca-Cola Zero and 648 Mentos on the streets of N.Y.C., on his late show