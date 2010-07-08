10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

"In true motherly fashion, [my mom] sent out a mass e-mail to my family saying, 'I just want you all to know that in Jason's upcoming film, he has chosen to do full frontal nudity, but please note, it is not gratuitous and is essential to the plot.'"

– Despicable Me star Jason Segel, on baring it all in 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall, to USA Today