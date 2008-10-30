10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I actually modeled it after Ellen season 2."
– Zac Efron, on the inspiration for his hairstyle, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"Your commander in bikini."
– Paris Hilton, campaigning in her new music video for "Paris for President," on Swaghousemedia.com
"One is one, and two is 10. That's all I know."
– Gavin Rossdale, on what it means to have a second child, to PEOPLE
"I'm not trying to have Jake Gyllenhaal's baby. I'm not a major fashionista. I'm not going through a lesbian phase. I'm just normal. I'm just really freakin' normal."
– Elizabeth Banks, on why no one talks about her 16-year relationship with the same man, husband Max Handelman, to USA Today
"I can do anything. I was in a boy band, okay."
– Justin Timberlake, proving he can handle the sarcasm of the , which actually urge people to vote
"If she hears 'Try to make me go to rehab,' Violet will go, 'No, no, no.' I know, it's a little weird, but it's really cute!"
– Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl, on his 2-year-old daughter's reaction to the Amy Winehouse song, to PEOPLE
"Don't start with me about Kabbalah. I went to Catholic school."
– New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, confirming he will not follow the reported spiritual path of teammate Alex Rodriguez, to Sports Illustrated
"Tom, can you stay? We can get [you] a booster seat."
– Matt Lauer, thanking Tom Cruise for making a surprise appearance at the Today show anchor's Friars Club roast
"Maybe you're the problem."
– David Letterman, suggesting to Lauren Conrad a possible reason she has issues with all her Hills friends, on The Late Show
"We'll smoke 'em out."
– Will Ferrell, as President Bush, joking about Sen. McCain hiding from his endorsement, on Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update"