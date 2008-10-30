10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Zac steals Ellen's do, plus more from Paris Hilton, Will Ferrell and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage; Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I actually modeled it after Ellen season 2."
– Zac Efron, on the inspiration for his hairstyle, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"Your commander in bikini."
Paris Hilton, campaigning in her new music video for "Paris for President," on Swaghousemedia.com

Credit: Clint Brewer/Splash News Online; Zink/Fame

"One is one, and two is 10. That's all I know."
Gavin Rossdale, on what it means to have a second child, to PEOPLE

Credit: Richard Beetham/Splash News Online

"I'm not trying to have Jake Gyllenhaal's baby. I'm not a major fashionista. I'm not going through a lesbian phase. I'm just normal. I'm just really freakin' normal."
Elizabeth Banks, on why no one talks about her 16-year relationship with the same man, husband Max Handelman, to USA Today

Credit: KMazur/WireImage; Inset:Jim Smeal/ BEImages

"I can do anything. I was in a boy band, okay."
Justin Timberlake, proving he can handle the sarcasm of the , which actually urge people to vote

Credit: Flynet

"If she hears 'Try to make me go to rehab,' Violet will go, 'No, no, no.' I know, it's a little weird, but it's really cute!"
– Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl, on his 2-year-old daughter's reaction to the Amy Winehouse song, to PEOPLE

Credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty

"Don't start with me about Kabbalah. I went to Catholic school."
– New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, confirming he will not follow the reported spiritual path of teammate Alex Rodriguez, to Sports Illustrated

Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage

"Tom, can you stay? We can get [you] a booster seat."
Matt Lauer, thanking Tom Cruise for making a surprise appearance at the Today show anchor's Friars Club roast

"Maybe you're the problem."
David Letterman, suggesting to Lauren Conrad a possible reason she has issues with all her Hills friends, on The Late Show

"We'll smoke 'em out."
Will Ferrell, as President Bush, joking about Sen. McCain hiding from his endorsement, on Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update"

By People Staff