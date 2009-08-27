10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

"So when I was beating the guy, I started thinking, 'What if I was Hannah Montana?' . . . And little do they know that that's why I look so insane . . . I'm torturing myself with thoughts of, 'How could I actually pull off being a high school student and a pop star at night?'"

– Inglourious Basterds star Eli Roth, revealing the inspiration for his Nazi-beating character, to The A.V. Club