10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I feel like an older Cameron Diaz."
– The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer, recalling her reaction to her new shorter do, to PEOPLE
"I'm an ice queen, I’m the Sun King, I’m an alien fleeing from District 9 and I’m a dominatrix. So I reckon that makes me a lukewarm royalty with a whip from outer space."
– Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, finding the humor in the not-so-nice things people have called her, on the Late Show with David Letterman
"It's the anti-reunion reunion, and I'd like to copyright that."
– Julia Louis-Dreyfus, on the upcoming Seinfeld reunion on Curb Your Enthusiasm, to EW
"So when I was beating the guy, I started thinking, 'What if I was Hannah Montana?' . . . And little do they know that that's why I look so insane . . . I'm torturing myself with thoughts of, 'How could I actually pull off being a high school student and a pop star at night?'"
– Inglourious Basterds star Eli Roth, revealing the inspiration for his Nazi-beating character, to The A.V. Club
"Where's the chips?!"
– Renée Zellweger, after breaking into a guacamole piñata with David Letterman, on his show
"I'm going to leave The Wanda Sykes Show and try to get her job because $5 million ain't too bad!"
– Wanda Sykes, joking about Paula Abdul's reasons for leaving American Idol, to PEOPLE
"My lungs are in good shape – and there are lots of people all over the world wondering how that could be, like Michael Phelps."
– Willie Nelson, on his good health despite his reputation as a smoker, to the Los Angeles Times
"There's something about being able to pee on your own land."
– Bill Maher, explaining to recent "transplanted Easterner" Conan O'Brien the benefits of living in California over New York City, on The Tonight Show
"You could wake up one morning and start getting ready for work and then look in the mirror and say, 'Forget it, I'm calling in fat.'"
– Marissa Jaret Winokur, inventing an excuse for not working, in her weekly PEOPLE.com weight-loss blog
"Our goal is to raise money for charity, but also to put Coppertone out of business. You can be charitable, but still be a bloodthirsty capitalist."
– Will Ferrell, on his Cancer for College sunscreen, which raises money to help cancer survivors afford school, to PEOPLE