10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"After being compared to Jay Leno for so long, you don't think of yourself in that way."
– Rumer Willis, on her surprise at being named one of PEOPLE's Most Beautiful, to Page Six Magazine
"I'm sleeping in. I'm putting on weight. And I'm not going to care."
– Swimming star Michael Phelps, on what he plans to do now that he's won a record-breaking eight gold medals at the Beijing Olympics, according to Sports Illustrated
"It looks like it's a pterodactyl out of a gay Jurassic Park."
– Tim Gunn, sizing up contestant Blaine's design for a drag queen, on Project Runway
"It's Hanson 2008, with Disney behind them . . . How do you compete with that?
– Staind frontman Aaron Lewis, on the Jonas Brothers standing between his band's album, Illusions of Progress, and the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, to MTV
"The ribbon is our b–."
– Al Roker, getting "bleeped" while mastering rhythmic gymnastics with his co-host Matt Lauer as part of the Today show's coverage of the Beijing Olympics
"I'll have the best boobs in the nursing home. I'll be the envy of all the ladies around the bridge table."
– Christina Applegate, on getting reconstructive surgery after undergoing a double mastectomy, on Good Morning America
"'You're bigger than he is, just kick his ass. Just kick his ass, man.'"
– Luke Wilson, recalling how he advised his brother and co-director Andrew on how to handle a dispute with their other brother Owen on the set of their movie, The Wendell Baker Story, to PEOPLE
"You can always get her excited by saying, 'Hey, you want to go shoot some guns or maybe we can go burn this old house down.'"
– Country heartthrob Blake Shelton, on the kind of dates he goes on with his girlfriend, fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, to PEOPLE
"I was a beautiful black man and they weren't."
– Robert Downey Jr., explaining why his jealous Tropic Thunder costars called him a diva, on Good Morning America
"And now she'll cook and clean for me."
– Ellen DeGeneres, joking about what's next for her new wife Portia de Rossi, to PEOPLE