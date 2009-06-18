10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I'm more of a modern version."
– Heidi Montag, clarifying her claim that she strives to be like Mother Teresa, on The View
"No, I ain't got a gun / No, I ain't never really been in a club / Still live with my parents but I'm still a thug."
– Taylor Swift, rapping with T-Pain, in a pre-recorded video that aired at the CMT Music Awards
"It started with The Good Girl, and that evolved into Rumor Has It, followed by Derailed. Then there was The Break-Up . . . So if any of you have a project titled Everlasting Love with an Adult Stable Male . . ."
– Jennifer Aniston, joking about parallels between the titles of the films she's done and her real life, at the Women In Film's Crystal Awards
"I have the worst gaydar in the world."
– Lance Bass, one of this year's Hottest Bachelors, on his biggest challenge in the dating world, to PEOPLE
"We sluts are good friends."
– Betty White, after Chelsea Handler told her that Cloris Leachman called White a slut, on Chelsea Lately
"That's my health tip of the day: Let it rip!"
– Jack Black, endorsing daily flatulence, on It's On with Alexa Chung
"What's more creative then a stripper pole on a pontoon boat?"
– Kid Rock, accepting the Wide Open Country Video award for the video for his song "All Summer Long," at the CMT Music Awards
"Oh, girl, I've got a big chest of fun little numbers – ones that I would never wear in public."
– Fergie, on the wardrobe only her husband Josh Duhamel sees, to Allure
"It's tough being a sex symbol. PEOPLE magazine always calling me – they don't want Matt Damon on the cover. They want Christopher Mintz-Plasse."
– Superbad star Mintz-Plasse, joking about his good looks, on It's On with Alexa Chung
"The day a girl beats me in a game of Beirut is a good sign!"
– This year's Hottest Bachelor Chace Crawford, on playing beer pong on a date, to PEOPLE